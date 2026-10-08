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Home > Sports News > Nana Patekar Played Cricket With Sunil Gavaskar at 13: How Shivaji Park Shaped His Sporting Journey

Nana Patekar Played Cricket With Sunil Gavaskar at 13: How Shivaji Park Shaped His Sporting Journey

Nana Patekar Played Cricket With Sunil Gavaskar at 13: Veteran actor Nana Patekar's tragic demise on Thursday (Oct 8) has left the film industry and fans mourning the loss of one of Indian cinema's most celebrated performers. While Patekar was known for his powerful performances and memorable dialogues, his connection with cricket is a lesser-known chapter of his life. Long before he made his mark in acting, Patekar spent his childhood playing cricket at Mumbai's famous Shivaji Park, where he crossed paths with some of India's legendary cricketers.

Nana Patekar Played Cricket With Sunil Gavaskar at 13: How Shivaji Park Shaped His Sporting Journey
Nana Patekar Played Cricket With Sunil Gavaskar at 13: How Shivaji Park Shaped His Sporting Journey

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 13:39 IST

Nana Patekar Played Cricket With Sunil Gavaskar at 13: Veteran actor Nana Patekar’s tragic demise on Thursday (Oct 8) has left the film industry and fans mourning the loss of one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated performers. While Patekar was known for his powerful performances and memorable dialogues, his connection with cricket is a lesser-known chapter of his life. Long before he made his mark in acting, Patekar spent his childhood playing cricket at Mumbai’s famous Shivaji Park, where he crossed paths with some of India’s legendary cricketers.

Nana Patekar’s Cricket Journey at Shivaji Park

Nana Patekar developed a passion for cricket during his childhood and would spend several hours playing the sport. In an interview, he recalled that he began playing at Shivaji Park in Mumbai when he was 13 years old. The iconic ground was also a regular practice venue for several prominent cricketers, including Sunil Gavaskar.

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Patekar considered Sunil Gavaskar his role model and cherished his memories of being around the legendary India batter at Shivaji Park. His early years at the ground gave him the opportunity to witness and play alongside players who would go on to make a significant impact on Indian cricket.

Nana Patekar and Sandeep Patil’s Cricket Connection

Patekar also recalled playing cricket with Sandeep Patil, who was younger than him. His childhood at Shivaji Park was therefore spent in the company of players who would later become prominent figures in Indian cricket.

These experiences helped strengthen Patekar’s love for cricket. The famous Mumbai ground became an important part of his early sporting journey and gave him memories that stayed with him even after he eventually moved away from the game.

Why Did Nana Patekar Quit Cricket?

Despite his passion for cricket, Patekar had to give up the sport after suffering a finger injury while playing. The injury was one of the reasons he decided to move away from cricket, but family responsibilities also played a major role.

Patekar needed to work to support his parents and shoulder the responsibilities of his household. He eventually left cricket, enrolled in an arts college and chose acting as his career path.

From Shivaji Park to Indian Cinema

After moving away from cricket, Nana Patekar went on to establish himself as a powerful actor in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He earned widespread recognition through memorable performances in films such as Natsamrat, Vaastav, Parinda, Abhaan, Krantiveer and Welcome.

Although acting ultimately became his profession, cricket remained a significant part of Patekar’s early life. His memories of playing at Shivaji Park at the age of 13, looking up to Sunil Gavaskar and sharing the ground with players such as Sandeep Patil offer a fascinating glimpse into the sporting journey that preceded his legendary acting career.

Nana Patekar’s Unique Journey From Cricket to Acting

Nana Patekar’s journey from the cricket fields of Shivaji Park to the film industry remains an unusual and inspiring chapter of his life. While he eventually became an iconic actor, his early association with cricket and the influence of Mumbai’s famous sporting culture will remain an important part of his legacy.

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Nana Patekar Played Cricket With Sunil Gavaskar at 13: How Shivaji Park Shaped His Sporting Journey
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Nana Patekar Played Cricket With Sunil Gavaskar at 13: How Shivaji Park Shaped His Sporting Journey

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Nana Patekar Played Cricket With Sunil Gavaskar at 13: How Shivaji Park Shaped His Sporting Journey
Nana Patekar Played Cricket With Sunil Gavaskar at 13: How Shivaji Park Shaped His Sporting Journey
Nana Patekar Played Cricket With Sunil Gavaskar at 13: How Shivaji Park Shaped His Sporting Journey
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