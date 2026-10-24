NAP vs ROM, Serie A: Check Napoli vs AS Roma All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

NAP vs ROM, Serie A: Napoli will welcome AS Roma to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for the first Derby del Sole of the Serie A season on Saturday (Oct 24). Both teams head into the encounter after securing victories in their respective midweek Champions League fixtures. However, Napoli have struggled for consistency in the domestic competition and currently trail Roma by seven points. Here is everything you need to know about the Napoli vs AS Roma match, including the kickoff time, venue, probable playing XIs and live telecast and streaming details in India.

Napoli vs AS Roma Serie A Match Details

Match: Napoli vs AS Roma, Serie A

Napoli vs AS Roma, Serie A Date: Saturday (Oct 24), 2026

Saturday (Oct 24), 2026 Venue: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy Kick-off Time: 9:30 PM IST

Where to Watch Napoli vs AS Roma Live on TV in India?

Indian football fans can watch the Napoli vs AS Roma Serie A clash live on the Unite8 Sports Network.

How to Watch Napoli vs AS Roma Live Streaming in India?

The Napoli vs AS Roma match will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 app and website in India.

Napoli vs AS Roma Team News

Napoli will be eager to regain their domestic momentum after suffering consecutive defeats, including a disappointing loss to bottom-placed Venezia. Kevin De Bruyne missed a penalty in the defeat, increasing the pressure on the team. However, Napoli responded with a thrilling victory over Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League, scoring four goals to ease some of the concerns surrounding their recent performances. They will now look to carry that attacking confidence into their Serie A fixture.

AS Roma have enjoyed a promising start to their league campaign, collecting 17 points from their first seven matches. A 2-0 victory over Genoa last weekend strengthened their position near the top of the table. Roma subsequently bounced back from a late defeat to Real Madrid by recording a commanding 4-0 win over Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League. The visitors will hope to extend their strong run and take advantage of Napoli’s inconsistent domestic form.

Napoli vs AS Roma Probable Playing XIs

Napoli Probable XI: Milinkovic-Savic, Di Lorenzo, Marin, Badiashile, Spinazzola, Lobotka, McTominay, Politano, De Bruyne, Lang, Hojlund.

AS Roma Probable XI: Gollini, Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso, Lulli, Cristante, De Roon, Wesley, Soule, Pisilli, Malen.