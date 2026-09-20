LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Napoli vs Fiorentina Prediction: Who Will Win Serie A Clash? Check Where to Watch in India, Likely Lineups, Team News and More

Napoli vs Fiorentina Prediction: Who Will Win Serie A Clash? Check Where to Watch in India, Likely Lineups, Team News and More

Napoli vs Fiorentina prediction, Serie A 2026-27 match preview, live streaming in India, team news, predicted lineups and kick-off details. Napoli host unbeaten Fiorentina at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, with both teams targeting a crucial victory in a high-profile Serie A clash.

Napoli and Fiorentina clash in the Serie A. Image Credit: X
Napoli and Fiorentina clash in the Serie A. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-09-20 14:16 IST

Napoli vs Fiorentina Prediction: Napoli will be the host for a high-profile Serie A clash where Italy’s two most in-form sides will clash in Naples. The fixture has attracted a lot of attention given that both clubs have had solid starts to the 2026-27 season, with Fiorentina currently one of a few teams on a strong unbeaten streak while Napoli have emerged as firm title contenders.

Both sides boast attacking quality and defensive stability, so this promises to be a cracking encounter between two teams striving to stay in touch at the top of the Serie A table.

You Might Be Interested In

Napoli vs Fiorentina Match Details

Match: Napoli vs Fiorentina

Competition: Serie A 2026-27

Date: Sunday, September 20, 2026

Venue: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples

Kick-off: 4:00 PM IST

Where to Watch Napoli vs Fiorentina in India?

Indian football fans can watch the Serie A clash live on Zee5 app and website in India. For TV viewers, fans can watch the Napoli vs Fiorentina clash on Unite8 Sports.

Napoli Team News 

Napoli travel with a boost of confidence after a good start to the season. Last year’s losing finalists have been threatening in attack, while their midfield has bossed proceedings. Manager Antonio Conte will probably rely on the 3-5-2 formation he prefers, although the team will need to be checked for fitness at the last minute.

Fiorentina Team News 

Fiorentina have started strongly, and are currently one of only a handful of sides unbeaten in Serie A. Paolo Vanoli’s team has proved to be resilient and attacking-minded, with but a few players scoring. The visitors will be looking to record a statement-result on the road with a solid team selection.

Napoli vs Fiorentina: Predicted Starting Lineups

Napoli Predicted Starting Lineup: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Buongiorno; Politano, Anguissa, Lobotka, McTominay, Olivera; Lukaku, Raspadori.

Fiorentina Predicted Starting Lineup: De Gea; Dodo, Comuzzo, Pongracic, Ranieri; Mandragora, Fagioli, Richardson; Gudmundsson, Kean, Colpani.

Napoli vs Fiorentina Prediction

This fixture looks like being a close encounter with both teams in such good form. Fiorentina have proved they can mix it with the best in the league but with home advantage and greater depth in the squad, Napoli may edge it.

Napoli vs Fiorentina Prediction: Napoli 2-1 Fiorentina

Also Read: Rashid Khan Reveals Shocking Truth Behind Afghanistan Captaincy Exit: ‘I Came to Know After Announcement’

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Napoli vs Fiorentina Prediction: Who Will Win Serie A Clash? Check Where to Watch in India, Likely Lineups, Team News and More
Tags: Napoli vs FiorentinaSerie A

RELATED News

Who is Deepika Sehrawat? Indian Hockey Forward Scripts Asian Games History With Goal-Scoring Spree vs Uzbekistan

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Will Kylian Mbappe’s Side Emerge Victorious? When and Where to Watch La Liga Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in UK, India

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Predicted Line-Up: Will Julian Alvarez Start in High-Voltage La Liga Clash? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

India Women vs Bangladesh Women: Shafali Verma’s Century Powers India to 114-Run Win, Harmanpreet Kaur’s Side Reaches Asian Games 2026 Final

Rashid Khan Reveals Shocking Truth Behind Afghanistan Captaincy Exit: ‘I Came to Know After Announcement’

LATEST NEWS

Why Are Netizens Asking Vicky Kaushal To ‘Learn’ From Salman Khan Amid Katrina Kaif’s Trolling? Here’s What Happened

On His Way To Meet Family, Neurosurgeon Dies After Car Crashes And Catches Fire On Telangana Highway

Pragya Nagra MMS Leak: What Happened After The Alleged Private Video Created An Online Storm?

Bigg Boss 20: Why Is Sofia Hayat Calling Salman Khan ‘Hypocritical’? Her Bigg Boss 7 Claim Explained

Napoli vs Fiorentina Prediction: Who Will Win Serie A Clash? Check Where to Watch in India, Likely Lineups, Team News and More

KBC 18: ‘Kheer Milegi?’ Gaurav Gupta Teases Amitabh Bachchan Over Sooryavansham — Big B’s Reaction Is Unmissable

Son Was In The Room As Father, Mother And 20-Year-Old Sister Consumed Poison; What Happened Next?

Rashid Khan Reveals Shocking Truth Behind Afghanistan Captaincy Exit: ‘I Came to Know After Announcement’

Priti Paswan MMS: 1-Minute 48-Second Viral Video Sparks Buzz — What The Bhojpuri Creator Said About The Clip

Shafali Verma Creates History! India Star Smashes First-Ever Women’s Asian Games Century vs Bangladesh

Napoli vs Fiorentina Prediction: Who Will Win Serie A Clash? Check Where to Watch in India, Likely Lineups, Team News and More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Napoli vs Fiorentina Prediction: Who Will Win Serie A Clash? Check Where to Watch in India, Likely Lineups, Team News and More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Napoli vs Fiorentina Prediction: Who Will Win Serie A Clash? Check Where to Watch in India, Likely Lineups, Team News and More
Napoli vs Fiorentina Prediction: Who Will Win Serie A Clash? Check Where to Watch in India, Likely Lineups, Team News and More
Napoli vs Fiorentina Prediction: Who Will Win Serie A Clash? Check Where to Watch in India, Likely Lineups, Team News and More
Napoli vs Fiorentina Prediction: Who Will Win Serie A Clash? Check Where to Watch in India, Likely Lineups, Team News and More
Napoli vs Fiorentina Prediction: Who Will Win Serie A Clash? Check Where to Watch in India, Likely Lineups, Team News and More

QUICK LINKS