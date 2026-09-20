Napoli vs Fiorentina Prediction: Who Will Win Serie A Clash? Check Where to Watch in India, Likely Lineups, Team News and More

Napoli vs Fiorentina Prediction: Napoli will be the host for a high-profile Serie A clash where Italy’s two most in-form sides will clash in Naples. The fixture has attracted a lot of attention given that both clubs have had solid starts to the 2026-27 season, with Fiorentina currently one of a few teams on a strong unbeaten streak while Napoli have emerged as firm title contenders.
Both sides boast attacking quality and defensive stability, so this promises to be a cracking encounter between two teams striving to stay in touch at the top of the Serie A table.
Napoli vs Fiorentina Match Details
Match: Napoli vs Fiorentina
Competition: Serie A 2026-27
Date: Sunday, September 20, 2026
Venue: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples
Kick-off: 4:00 PM IST
Where to Watch Napoli vs Fiorentina in India?
Indian football fans can watch the Serie A clash live on Zee5 app and website in India. For TV viewers, fans can watch the Napoli vs Fiorentina clash on Unite8 Sports.
Napoli Team News
Napoli travel with a boost of confidence after a good start to the season. Last year’s losing finalists have been threatening in attack, while their midfield has bossed proceedings. Manager Antonio Conte will probably rely on the 3-5-2 formation he prefers, although the team will need to be checked for fitness at the last minute.
Fiorentina Team News
Fiorentina have started strongly, and are currently one of only a handful of sides unbeaten in Serie A. Paolo Vanoli’s team has proved to be resilient and attacking-minded, with but a few players scoring. The visitors will be looking to record a statement-result on the road with a solid team selection.
Napoli vs Fiorentina: Predicted Starting Lineups
Napoli Predicted Starting Lineup: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Buongiorno; Politano, Anguissa, Lobotka, McTominay, Olivera; Lukaku, Raspadori.
Fiorentina Predicted Starting Lineup: De Gea; Dodo, Comuzzo, Pongracic, Ranieri; Mandragora, Fagioli, Richardson; Gudmundsson, Kean, Colpani.
Napoli vs Fiorentina Prediction
This fixture looks like being a close encounter with both teams in such good form. Fiorentina have proved they can mix it with the best in the league but with home advantage and greater depth in the squad, Napoli may edge it.
Napoli vs Fiorentina Prediction: Napoli 2-1 Fiorentina
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