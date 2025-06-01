Narendra Modi Stadium Drainage System: How Long After Rain Stops Will PBKS vs MI Match Resume?

Just when fans were gearing up for the much-anticipated IPL Qualifier 2 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, rain arrived uninvited at the Narendra Modi Stadium. As the players began walking out, a sudden downpour forced both teams back inside.

This is a high-stakes encounter, and weather conditions could end up playing a major role in determining who moves to the final.

Narendra Modi Stadium’s Drainage System Ready for the Challenge

Thankfully, the venue is equipped with an advanced drainage system that promises quick recovery after rain. The Narendra Modi Stadium features a sub-soil drainage mechanism that can absorb water efficiently and reduce delays.

This system is capable of draining 75 millimeters of rainwater, which is nearly triple the capacity of conventional stadium setups. It also clears water 36 times faster than older methods.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

If the rain stops, ground staff will need only about 30 minutes to get the field ready for play.

What If the Match Gets Called Off?

While the drainage system offers hope, it can only do its job if the rain eventually stops. If the weather continues and the match is abandoned, there is no reserve day available.

In that case, the rules are clear. The team that ranked higher in the league stage will advance to the final. Punjab Kings, having finished first on the points table, will make it through if the game is called off.

Time Ticks, Eyes on the Sky

The delay has now turned into a waiting game. The stadium is ready, the teams are ready, but the weather remains uncertain.

Fans, players, and organizers alike are hoping for a break in the clouds. All it takes is for the rain to stop, and within half an hour, cricket can be back on the field.

For now, the outcome of this critical IPL clash rests not on runs or wickets, but on the whims of the weather.

ALSO READ: Not Virat Kohli! Dinesh Karthik Credits Star RCB Player For Team’s Success in IPL 2025