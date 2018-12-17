Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah has slammed Indian skipper Virat Kohli over his boorish behaviour. Taking it to Facebook, the actor wrote that Virat Kohli is not the only the world's best batsman but also the world's worst behaved player. His cricketing brilliance pales beside his arrogance and bad manners.

Actor Naseeruddin Shah has always been in the limelight not only because of his acting skills on the silver screen but also for his controversial statements. This time the veteran actor has found himself embroiled in a controversy with his latest Facebook post criticising Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The sarcastic post has again proved his brilliance in creativity and innovation. The brief post clearly showed his excellence in sarcasm and sense of resentment against the ‘aggressive’ Indian skipper. Naseeruddin’s post against Kohli comes at a time when the Indian Test captain Kohli is already under the war of words with Australian cricketer Tim Paine.

The controversial post by the renowned actor has created a buzz in the film industry and cricketing world as well. His post reads, “Virat K is not only the world’s best batsman but also the world’s worst behaved player. His cricketing brilliance pales beside his arrogance and bad manners. And I have no intention of leaving the country by the way.”

Earlier, Virat Kohli was trolled when he had asked a fan to leave India because he did not include Indian players in the list of his favourites. The fan had claimed that he likes English and Australian players more than current Indian players. The Indian captain had faced severe backlash for his comments in a promotional video.

Naseeruddin’s dig at rude behaviour of Virat Kohli is getting a mixed response from the people across the globe. Many agreed with Shah in criticising the cricketer while some say aggression is required to beat Australians on their turf.

This is not the first time that the veteran actor made headlines for his comments. Earlier, he had blamed actor Rajesh Khanna for bringing mediocrity in the film industry to which Twinkle Khanna gave befitting reply as well.

