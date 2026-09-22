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Home > Sports News > National Anthem vs Vande Mataram Row: Why Was National Song Played Before Anthem at India vs Japan T20I?

National Anthem vs Vande Mataram Row: Why Was National Song Played Before Anthem at India vs Japan T20I?

The India vs Japan one-off T20I drew attention after Vande Mataram was played before the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana, in Sano, Japan. Why was the National Song played first, what does the new protocol say, and why has Vande Mataram become a subject of legal and public debate?

Controversy erupted as the national song Vande Mataram was played before the national anthem ahead of India vs Japan T20I. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Controversy erupted as the national song Vande Mataram was played before the national anthem ahead of India vs Japan T20I. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 17:13 IST

India national cricket team vs Japan national cricket team: The forty-year-old one-off T20I game between India and Japan at Sano International Cricket Ground was noteworthy not just for the game action but also for a rare ceremony held before the game that sparked debate in the cricket fraternity. The players and spectators assembled at the game site to sing Vande Mataram before the National Anthems of both India and Japan were played.

As the move drew much focus to Really Vande Mataram, India’s National Song, has never been part of the pre-match arrangements in International Cricket; the first time it was heard before a game played overseas was when the India-Afghanistan T20I series was being played a few days earlier, where it was played before the Indian national anthems. There were reports that the Board of Control for Cricket in India will be following the same trend in the management of India’s international matches.

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India vs Japan T20I Controversy

The question of Vande Mataram is not even a cricket issue now. In recent weeks, the national Song has found itself embroiled in legal and political battles all over the country. The Supreme Court is currently considering petitions for the song, some of which include the question of whether not singing the song can be classed as a punishable offence.

At the same time, opinion has also divided on whether the official events should sing only the first and second stanzas of Vande Mataram or the whole version. It has even led to court cases and political arguments in several states.

National Anthem vs National Song

It was mainly confusing for many fans when Vande Mataram was sung after the national anthem. Although Jana Gana Mana is the official national anthem of India, Vande Mataram has special recognition as the national song of India and recognition for playing such a role in the freedom struggle. The first two stanzas have traditionally been the versions sung at the most number of public occasions.

India vs Afghanistan

The controversial moment first took place during India’s first T20I against Afghanistan earlier this month. In the first T20I, the national song Vande Mataram was played before the national anthem. 

India vs Japan One-Off T20I

India edged past Japan by two runs in a thrilling five-over one-off T20I on Tuesday, with Axar Patel defending eight runs in the final over after Japan restricted the reigning world champions to 32/4.

Also Read: Team India Regain No.1 T20I Ranking, Three Days After England Dethrone Shreyas Iyer And Co.

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National Anthem vs Vande Mataram Row: Why Was National Song Played Before Anthem at India vs Japan T20I?
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