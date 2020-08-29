August 29th is the Indian National Sports Day. It is celebrated on August 29, the birthdate of Major Dhyan Chand, each year across the country. It raises awareness for sports, games and physical activity and health in general.

August 29th is the Indian National Sports Day. It is celebrated on August 29, the birthdate of Major Dhyan Chand, each year across the country. It raises awareness for sports, games and physical activity and health in general. The Major won several gold medals for India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “National Sports Day is a day to celebrate the remarkable achievements of all exemplary sportsmen who have represented India in various sports and have made our nation proud.”

As we all know that sports develop a sense of friendliness and team spirit. It helps to develop physical toughness and mental health. It shapes the body, makes it strong and active. Here we are providing some famous quotes of sportspersons so that you can share it with your friends, family, and others.

National Sports Day Quotes

1. “If I, being a mother of two, can win a medal, so can you all. Take me as an example and don`t give up.” – Mary Kom

4. “Don’t be afraid of failure. This is the way to succeed.”- LeBron James

5. “You dream. You plan. You reach. There will be obstacles. There will be doubters. There will be mistakes. But with hard work, with belief, with confidence and trust in yourself and those around you, there are no limits.” – Michael Phelps

6.“If you train hard, you’ll not only be hard, you’ll be hard to beat.”

7.“If at first, you don’t succeed, you are running about average.”

8.“You’re never a loser until you quit trying.”

9.“A champion is afraid of losing, everyone else is afraid of winning.”

10,“To be the best, you must learn how to handle the worst.”

11.Always make a total effort, even when the odds are against you.”

12.“It’s not whether you get knocked down; it’s whether you get up.”

13.“Winners are not people who never fail, but people who never quit.”

National Sports Day Wishes And Messages 2020

National Sports Day is celebrated in all schools, colleges, other educational institutions and sports academies and the importance of sports is shown in our lives. Along with this, one of the motives behind celebrating this day is that we should be able to encourage the youth of our country to make their career in sports and instill in them the feeling that through their excellent performance of their sport They can only progress, along with their good sports performance, they will also raise the name of the country and will also increase national pride.

“Your dreams are what define your individuality. They have the power to give you wings and make you fly high.” –PV Sindhu

”Never say never because limits, like fear, are often just an illusion.”- Michael Jordan

“It’s no accident, I think, that tennis uses the language of life. Advantage, service, fault, break, love, the basic element of tennis are those of everyday existence because every match is a life in miniature.”- Andre Agassi

“When people throw stones at you, you turn them into milestone”- Sachin Tendulkar

“Gold medals aren’t really made of gold. They’re made of sweat, determination, and a hard-to-find alloy called guts.” –Dan Gable

“A champion is someone who gets up when he can’t.” –Jack Dempsey

“I don’t like to lose — at anything… Yet I’ve grown most not from victories, but setbacks. If winning is God’s reward, then losing is how he teaches us.” –Serena Williams

“Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.” –Tim Notke

“Run when you can, walk if you have to, crawl if you must; just never give up.” –Dean Karnazes

“I’m a dreamer. I have to dream and reach for the stars, and if I miss a star then I grab a handful of clouds.” –Mike Tyson

