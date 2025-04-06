CSK suffered a third consecutive loss, this time at home, where they’ve historically been nearly unbeatable. Chasing 184, their top order crumbled, and hopes rested on the middle order to revive the chase.

In a high-stakes IPL 2025 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, all eyes were on MS Dhoni as he walked in to bat at No. 7. Known for his legendary finishing skills, Dhoni remained unbeaten yet again—but this time, the finishing touch was missing.

CSK suffered a third consecutive loss, this time at home, where they’ve historically been nearly unbeatable. Chasing 184, their top order crumbled, and hopes rested on the middle order to revive the chase.

Sidhu Slams Dhoni’s Misfire on Crucial Free-Hit

Vijay Shankar and Dhoni did show resistance, crafting an unbeaten partnership. Shankar scored 69 off 54 balls while Dhoni added 30 off 26. But their inability to accelerate cost CSK dearly.

The moment that drew widespread attention was Dhoni’s missed opportunity on a free-hit delivery. With 94 runs needed off the last 40 balls, commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu amped up the drama.

“If he doesn’t go now, then when?” Sidhu exclaimed, anticipating a big shot.

But Dhoni missed, and Sidhu didn’t hold back.

“Le bhaiya, ye toh fush pataka nikla (that turned out to be a blank fire),” he remarked.

The comment sparked reactions on social media, as fans debated whether the legend still had his finishing firepower.

Axar’s DC On a Roll, But Perfection Still Elusive

On the winning side, Delhi Capitals continued their stunning start to the season, making it three wins in a row—their best opening run since 2009.

Skipper Axar Patel admitted the victories had come easier than expected, but he wasn’t entirely satisfied.

“I did not expect it to be easy (on winning three on the bounce). Everyone contributed, the team balance looks good,” Axar said after the match.

He added, “As a captain, I do not think we have played a perfect match yet. IPL is a long tournament, the momentum can swing anytime.”

KL Rahul starred for DC with a commanding 77 off 51 balls. He was supported well by Abishek Porel (33 off 20) and Sameer Rizwi (20 off 15), keeping the scoreboard ticking.

Tristan Stubbs provided the late fireworks with an unbeaten 24 off 12, pushing DC to 183/6.

CSK’s Chase Falls Flat Despite Late Fight

During the chase, CSK’s innings never really got going. They lost half their side for just 74 runs.

Despite the valiant partnership between Shankar and Dhoni, the required run rate proved too steep. CSK closed at 158/5, 24 runs short.

Khaleel Ahmed stood out for DC with a tidy 2/25, applying crucial pressure during the powerplay.

For Chennai, the concerns are mounting. With three losses in a row and a misfiring batting order, the defending champs have work to do—especially if their finisher is firing blanks.

