NBA 2026-27 Opening Night: LeBron James 76ers Debut, Knicks Clash And Full Schedule Announced

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has officially unveiled the schedule for the opening night of the tournament on October 20. A star-studded triple-header will grace the occasion. LeBron, who signed up with Philadelphia 76ers, which signed LeBron James after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers, will return for his record 24th season of the NBA. Hence, 76ers will lock horns against New York Knicks, while the Oklahoma City Thunder are slated to face the San Antonio Spurs.

Shortly thereafter, the NBA officially unveiled the complete three-game schedule for Tuesday, October 20, featuring a notable matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Detroit Pistons. All three games will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock. The evening will commence with the Celtics visiting the Pistons at 3 PM ET, showcasing the top two teams from the Eastern Conference during the 2025-26 regular season. The focus will then shift to Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks will begin their NBA title defense against the 76ers at 7 PM ET.

This matchup will also highlight the eagerly awaited Philadelphia debuts of LeBron James and Jaylen Brown, who joined the Sixers during a significant offseason overhaul. Opening Night will conclude with the Thunder facing Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs in a rematch of the 2026 Western Conference Finals at 9:30 PM ET.

San Antonio eliminated Oklahoma City in a seven-game series last season before advancing to the NBA Finals, setting the stage for an immediate reunion between two of the Western Conference’s leading contenders.

Schedule for the NBA’s Christmas Day also announced

The NBA’s Christmas Day schedule will showcase five games broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

The San Antonio Spurs will travel to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks, while the Miami Heat will compete against the Boston Celtics in Boston.

A highlight of the day will be the Philadelphia 76ers visiting the Los Angeles Lakers, marking a return to Los Angeles for James as he faces his former team. The Oklahoma City Thunder will play against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road, and the Christmas lineup will conclude with the Denver Nuggets visiting Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The San Antonio Spurs will travel to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks, while the Miami Heat will compete against the Boston Celtics in Boston. A highlight of the day will be the Philadelphia 76ers visiting the Los Angeles Lakers, marking a return to Los Angeles for James as he faces his former team. The Oklahoma City Thunder will play against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road, and the Christmas lineup will conclude with the Denver Nuggets visiting Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.