JioTV is set to broadcast the first-ever NBA game in India on the JioTV app. The first match played between Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers were broadcasted live from 7 pm for the millions of NBA fans in India. The second match will be live on the JioTV app as well. Millions of NBA fans will be able to catch some of the leading basketball players of the World on the JioSports channel within the JioTV app on Saturday from 7 pm.

It is another massive initiative by JioTV that is all set to bring some of the world-class sporting action from across the World to the million fans in India. Since the launch of JioTV, it has emerged as the favorite destination for TV lovers across various genres. JioTV provides some of the best content to Indian sports lovers. including leading international and domestic cricket league and series, Olympics Games Pyeongchang 2018, Carabao Cup 2018 finals with many others.

The NBA (National Basketball Association) has been working with the Reliance Foundation for the last six years to build the proper infrastructure of the game in the country. To support and enhance the development of Basketball in India, it brought two of its leading teams this preseason NBA game to India. The Reliance Foundation Junior NBA program initiative has been one of the largest junior NBA programs so far. With this mission, the NBA has reached 11 million children from 34 cities in 20 states across India. It has helped to inspire the youths to espouse a healthy and active lifestyle by taking the basketball game into physical education. Reliance Foundation invited children from its junior academy to give the rare opportunity to experience the first game live at the NSCI, Dome on October 4.

