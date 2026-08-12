NBA News: Josh Kushner, Bob Iger Agree to Buy Los Angeles Lakers For Record $12.5 Billion in Stunning Takeover

Josh Kushner and Bob Iger have reportedly reached an agreement to purchase the Los Angeles Lakers in a deal valued at more than $12 billion, according to multiple media reports on Wednesday (Aug 12). The reported transaction would mark a stunning change in ownership for one of the NBA’s most iconic franchises. Kushner is a venture capitalist and brother of former Trump adviser Jared Kushner, while Iger is the former CEO of The Walt Disney Company. Here is everything you need to know about the reported Lakers takeover.

Josh Kushner and Bob Iger to Buy Los Angeles Lakers?

Kushner and Iger have reportedly made a bid to Mark Walter, the Lakers’ majority owner, for more than $12 billion. ESPN and The New York Times reported the development on Wednesday, August 12, citing anonymous sources. The two prospective owners subsequently issued a joint statement to both outlets following the reports, although they did not disclose the reported purchase price.

“As lifelong NBA fans, we are deeply honored for the opportunity to become stewards of the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the most iconic sports franchises in the world,” reads the statement. “We have immense respect for the leadership and vision of Jerry and Jeanie Buss. Our long-term commitment is to build on that foundation, compete at the highest level, and serve this extraordinary team, its fans, and the city of Los Angeles.”

How Much Are the Lakers Reportedly Worth?

The reported valuation of more than $12 billion would make the Lakers one of the most valuable sports franchises in the world. Mark Walter himself acquired a controlling interest in the franchise from the Buss family for $10 billion in October 2025, according to Nexstar’s KTLA. The Buss family had maintained a majority stake in the Lakers since 1979.

Who Are Josh Kushner and Bob Iger?

Josh Kushner is a prominent venture capitalist and the founder of Thrive Capital. He is also the younger brother of Jared Kushner, who served as a senior adviser to former US President Donald Trump. Kushner has previous experience as a professional sports investor, having owned a stake in the Memphis Grizzlies and retaining a small stake in the Miami Heat, according to The New York Times.

Bob Iger is a veteran media executive who served as CEO of The Walt Disney Company. Iger also has previous experience in sports ownership. He and his wife purchased a controlling stake in Angel City FC, the Los Angeles-based National Women’s Soccer League club, in 2024.