NBA Matches Tomorrow, 22 October 2026: Full Schedule, India Timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming Details

NBA Matches October 22: The 2026–27 NBA regular season continues with 11 games scheduled for Thursday, October 22, in India. The headline fixtures include the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Golden State Warriors, alongside matchups featuring the Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns.

The NBA action will begin at 4:30 AM IST, with the Washington Wizards facing the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic meeting the Atlanta Hawks. Three games are scheduled for 5 AM IST, followed by two fixtures at 5:30 AM and one at 6 AM.

Later in the morning, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 AM IST, the same time as the Portland Trail Blazers versus Phoenix Suns matchup. The LA Clippers will face the Sacramento Kings at 8 AM IST.

The fixtures form part of the opening week of the 2026–27 NBA regular season. The league’s official schedule confirms all 11 games for October 21 in the United States, corresponding to October 22 in India.

NBA Matches October 22: Full Schedule and India Timings

Here is the complete list of NBA fixtures scheduled for Thursday, October 22, in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks — 4:30 AM IST

Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks — 4:30 AM IST

Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves — 5:00 AM IST

Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets — 5:00 AM IST

Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls — 5:00 AM IST

New Orleans Pelicans vs Indiana Pacers — 5:30 AM IST

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz — 5:30 AM IST

Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks — 6:00 AM IST

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors — 7:30 AM IST

Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns — 7:30 AM IST

LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings — 8:00 AM IST

Lakers vs Warriors Headlines NBA Action

The Los Angeles Lakers versus Golden State Warriors matchup is one of the major attractions on Thursday’s Indian schedule. The Lakers will host the Warriors at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry among the headline names expected to draw attention.

The NBA’s official schedule lists the contest for 10 PM ET on Wednesday, October 21, which translates to 7:30 AM IST on Thursday. The game is also part of the league’s opening-week national television schedule on ESPN.

The Portland Trail Blazers will face the Phoenix Suns at the same Indian kick-off time, adding another Western Conference contest to the morning’s action.

Bucks, Timberwolves and Rockets Also in Action

The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Washington Wizards in the opening time slot, while the Minnesota Timberwolves travel to face the Miami Heat at 5 AM IST.

The Orlando Magic will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 4:30 AM IST. Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors meet the Chicago Bulls, and the Brooklyn Nets face the Charlotte Hornets in two other games scheduled for 5 AM IST.

The New Orleans Pelicans versus Indiana Pacers and Memphis Grizzlies versus Utah Jazz games follow at 5:30 AM IST. Houston will then host Dallas at 6 AM IST, completing the earlier portion of the schedule before the final three matchups.

Where to Watch NBA Matches Live in India

Indian viewers can check NBA League Pass for live and on-demand coverage of the regular season. The service is available through the NBA website and NBA app, while the NBA’s official help centre also lists AirG as a League Pass partner in India.