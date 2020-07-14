Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook on Monday announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Tuesday announced that two players have tested positive for coronavirus at the NBA Campus.

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook on Monday announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The NBA star Westbrook in a statement issued on Twitter said that he is feeling well and has quarantined himself.

The 2017 Most Valuable Player also urged everyone to take the virus seriously.

“I tested positive for Covid-19 prior to my team’s departure to Orlando,” said Westbrook in his statement on Twitter. “I’m currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support. Please take the virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up. #whynot,” he added.

In June, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) on June 26 had announced that they have finalized a comprehensive plan for a July 30 restart to the 2019-20 season.

The NBA has announced the following: pic.twitter.com/0LuhXIetUp — NBA (@NBA) July 13, 2020

The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Tuesday announced that two players have tested positive for coronavirus at the NBA Campus.

NBA said 322 players were tested since arriving on the NBA Campus and the infected players never cleared quarantine and ‘have since left the Campus to isolate’.

“Of the 322 players tested for COVID-19 since arriving on the NBA Campus July 7, two have returned confirmed positive tests while in quarantine. Those players never cleared quarantine and have since left the Campus to isolate at home or in isolation housing,” NBA said in a statement.

“Since July 1, during in-market testing, 19 NBA players newly tested positive. These players are staying in their home markets and recovering until they are cleared under CDC guidelines and NBA rules for leaving home isolation and joining the Campus,” the statement added.

NBA and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) on June 26 announced that they have finalized a “comprehensive plan” for a July 30 restart to the 2019-20 season.

