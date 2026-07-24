LeBron James Joins Philadelphia 76ers After Leaving Los Angeles Lakers, Ends Months of Speculation

“ I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn’t ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game. I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and deicide if I still love. this game. I still truly love this game, and I have more to give. The last few weeks have really been special. I’ve never been able to have no clue what to do and take real time to just think. I’ve had an incredible few months with all the people I love trying to figure it all out. This is my last decision. I’m not going ​for money. I’m not going for family. What am ​I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to ​grind. I still want to compete, to win ​and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another ‌championship. I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base ​and start ​this incredible ⁠journey one last time ,” ⁠James wrote on social media.