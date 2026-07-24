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Home > Sports News > LeBron James Joins Philadelphia 76ers After Leaving Los Angeles Lakers, Ends Months of Speculation

LeBron James Joins Philadelphia 76ers After Leaving Los Angeles Lakers, Ends Months of Speculation

National Basketball Association (NBA) legend LeBron James has finalized his decision after ending a glittering eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, including leading them to a title in 2020.

NBA Stalwart LeBron James Confirms Joining Philadelphia 76ers After Leaving Los Angeles Lakers (Image Credits : X)
NBA Stalwart LeBron James Confirms Joining Philadelphia 76ers After Leaving Los Angeles Lakers (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Last updated: Fri 2026-07-24 22:11 IST

National Basketball Association (NBA) legend LeBron James has finalized his decision after ending a glittering eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, including leading them to a title in 2020. Having also had two separate stints with Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, the 41-year-old has now announced that he will join Philadelphia 76ers for a record-extending 24th season of the tournament.

The league’s all-time leading ‌scorer spent the last eight seasons of his glittering career with the Los Angeles Lakers, leading them to a title ​in 2020 after two separate stints with the ​Cleveland Cavaliers and four years with the Miami ⁠Heat.
I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn’t ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game. I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and deicide if I still love. this game. I still truly love this game, and I have more to give. The last few weeks have really been special. I’ve never been able to have no clue what to do and take real time to just think. I’ve had an incredible few months with all the people I love trying to figure it all out. This is my last decision. I’m not going ​for money. I’m not going for family. What am ​I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to ​grind. I still want to compete, to win ​and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another ‌championship. I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base ​and start ​this incredible ⁠journey one last time,” ⁠James wrote on social media.

The 41-year-old James, who last March surpassed Robert Parish’s record for ​most career regular-season games played, has continued ​to ⁠perform at an elite level despite his age. He earned a league-record 22nd consecutive All-Star selection last February during ⁠a season ​in which he averaged 20.9 ​points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists over 60 games.

Why did LeBron James leave Los Angeles Lakers?

According to a report by ESPN, James’ decision to leave the Los Angeles Lakers stemmed from not wanting to take a pay cut from the $52.6 million salary he made last season if the Lakers had explained how they planned to reallocate that money. Reportedly, the franchise never revealed how they plan to use the cap space; hence, the veteran athlete never rendered himself available to meet the team.

While the Lakers reached out to James’ agent Rich Paul, the legendary basketball player seems to have already made up his mind. Lakers will have a new-look roster for the upcoming season, with Marcus Smart, Rui Hachimura, Luke Kennard, Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes leaving alongside LeBron James.

(With inputs from Reuters)

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LeBron James Joins Philadelphia 76ers After Leaving Los Angeles Lakers, Ends Months of Speculation
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LeBron James Joins Philadelphia 76ers After Leaving Los Angeles Lakers, Ends Months of Speculation
LeBron James Joins Philadelphia 76ers After Leaving Los Angeles Lakers, Ends Months of Speculation
LeBron James Joins Philadelphia 76ers After Leaving Los Angeles Lakers, Ends Months of Speculation
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