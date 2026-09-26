NBA Stalwart Stephen Curry And Golden State Warriors Agree On Two-Year And $116 Million Extension

NBA star Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors have agreed to a contract extension, as reported by ESPN on September 25, Friday night. According to the report, the contract is worth a whopping amount of $116 million, with the deal also including a player option for the 2028-29 season.
Will Steph Curry play his 20th season for Golden State Warriors?
“The idea of getting back to work is exciting,” Curry said Wednesday. “I feel like I’ve taken advantage of the offseason. I feel like there’s no hesitation about where I’m at physically going in. … But I’m excited about getting back to work.”