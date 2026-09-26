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Home > Sports News > NBA Stalwart Stephen Curry And Golden State Warriors Agree On Two-Year And $116 Million Extension

NBA Stalwart Stephen Curry And Golden State Warriors Agree On Two-Year And $116 Million Extension

NBA star Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors have agreed to a contract extension, as reported by ESPN on September 25, Friday night. According to the report, the contract is worth a whopping amount of $116 million, with the deal also including a player option for the 2028-29 season.

NBA Stalwart Stephen Curry And Golden State Warriors Agree On Two-Year And $116 Million Extension. (Image Credits: X)
NBA Stalwart Stephen Curry And Golden State Warriors Agree On Two-Year And $116 Million Extension. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-09-26 10:54 IST

NBA star Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors have agreed to a contract extension, as reported by ESPN on September 25, Friday night. According to the report, the contract is worth a whopping amount of $116 million, with the deal also including a player option for the 2028-29 season.

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ESPN also reported ‌that Curry will receive $20 million less than what he could have maxed out at to give the Warriors more salary-cap space for next offseason. According to the ​report, Curry and the team had been working on several ​contract ideas once he became eligible for a two-year, $136.7 million ⁠max deal in August. If Curry plays through the 2028-29 campaign, it ​would be his 20th season, all with the Warriors.
The 38-year-old was limited ​to 43 games last season, with much of the time missed because of a lingering knee injury. Nonetheless, Curry averaged 26.6 points, 4.4 made 3-pointers and 11.3 ​attempted 3-pointers per game — all above his career averages. A 12-time All-Star ​drafted seventh overall out of Davidson in 2009, Curry has two scoring titles, two ‌MVP ⁠awards and a Finals MVP award to go with four NBA championships. However, the Warriors are coming off a 37-45 season, their worst in a non-shortened season since going 36-46 in 2010-11.
Earlier this week, Curry ​said he wanted “no ​drama” with the ⁠contract talks, particularly with camp opening next Tuesday.
“The idea of getting back to work is exciting,” Curry said ​Wednesday. “I feel like I’ve taken advantage of the offseason. ​I ⁠feel like there’s no hesitation about where I’m at physically going in. … But I’m excited about getting back to work.”
Curry has career averages of 24.8 ⁠points, ​4.0 made 3-pointers and 9.4 attempted per ​game. The latter two marks are NBA records, as is his career .912 free-throw percentage.
He also ​holds the NBA career marks for 3-pointers made (4,248) and attempted (10,073). The Warriors have three pre-season games against Los Angeles Lakers on October 6, Portland Trail Blazers on October 7 and Sacramento Kings on October 10. Their regular 2026–27 regular season on the road begins against the Lakers on October 21.
(With inputs from Reuters)
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NBA Stalwart Stephen Curry And Golden State Warriors Agree On Two-Year And $116 Million Extension
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NBA Stalwart Stephen Curry And Golden State Warriors Agree On Two-Year And $116 Million Extension

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NBA Stalwart Stephen Curry And Golden State Warriors Agree On Two-Year And $116 Million Extension
NBA Stalwart Stephen Curry And Golden State Warriors Agree On Two-Year And $116 Million Extension
NBA Stalwart Stephen Curry And Golden State Warriors Agree On Two-Year And $116 Million Extension
NBA Stalwart Stephen Curry And Golden State Warriors Agree On Two-Year And $116 Million Extension
NBA Stalwart Stephen Curry And Golden State Warriors Agree On Two-Year And $116 Million Extension

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