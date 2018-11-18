India vs Australia Women's T20I World Cup 2018: In the 17th match of the Women's T20I World Cup 2018, Team India defeated Australia by 48 runs at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Smriti Mandhana was declared as player of the match for her match-winning 83-run knock off 55 balls.

Carrying the winning momentum, Team India registered their fourth consecutive win today in the ongoing Women’s T20I World Cup 2018 by defeating Australia by 48 runs at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Team India was in the driving seat from the starting of the match as they first scored a respectable total of 168 runs in the limited 20 overs, and then wrapped up Australia for only 119 runs. Thanks to the top order batswoman Smriti Mandhana, who played outstanding innings of 83 runs off just 55 balls with the help of 3 long sixes and 9 boundaries. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, in the middle order, showcased her class and struck crucial 43 runs off only 27 balls with 3 sixes and 3 rolling boundaries.

Indian bowlers performed equally well as they restricted the Kangaroos for only 119 runs. Speedster Anuja Patil dismissed 3 Aussie batswomen, while Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, and Poonam Yadav took 2 wickets each and helped India to mark another win the tournament. With this win, the Indian team has secured the first place in the Group B on the points tally as Harmanpreet and Co. have won all 4 matches they played against Pakistan, New Zealand, Ireland, and Australia. India now has 8 points with a net run rate of +1.827.

On the other side, in group A, West Indies is leading the tally with 3 wins (6 points) and a match yet to play. The Women’s T20I World Cup 2018 finals will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound in Antigua on November 24, 2018.

