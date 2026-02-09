LIVE TV
BCCI Annual Contracts 2025-26 Abdul Rahman BCB keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd
Home > Sports > NED vs NAM Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where and How to Watch Netherlands vs Namibia Live on TV & Online

NED vs NAM Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where and How to Watch Netherlands vs Namibia Live on TV & Online

T20 World Cup 2026: Netherlands will lock horns with Namibia. Here's how you can watch the match LIVE

Netherlands vs Namibia LIVE Streaming. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 9, 2026 20:56:00 IST

NED vs NAM Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where and How to Watch Netherlands vs Namibia Live on TV & Online

Netherlands will be up against Namibia in the second fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026. Netherlands began their campaign against Pakistan but suffered a defeat. Pakistan who were chasing 148 required 29 off 12. Faheem Ashraf’s heroics took the team over the line as he hit an unbeaten 29 off 11.

Here are the streaming details of Netherlands vs Namibia match. 

When is the Netherlands vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The T20 world Cup game between Netherlands and Namibia match  will be played on Tuesday, February 10, at the Arun Jaitley  Stadium, New Delhi. The match will start at 11:00 AM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of Netherlands vs Namibia match?

The Netherlands and Namibia match  is live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of Netherlands vs Namibia match?

The Netherlands  and Namibia  match is live on JioHotStar.

What is the toss time for Netherlands vs Namibia match?

The toss for the  Netherlands  and Namibia match  will take place at  10:30 AM IST.

Squads

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Max O’Dowd, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, JC Balt, Dylan Leicher, WP Myburgh, Max Heingo.

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 8:56 PM IST
NED vs NAM Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where and How to Watch Netherlands vs Namibia Live on TV & Online

