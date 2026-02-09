NED vs NAM Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where and How to Watch Netherlands vs Namibia Live on TV & Online

Netherlands will be up against Namibia in the second fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026. Netherlands began their campaign against Pakistan but suffered a defeat. Pakistan who were chasing 148 required 29 off 12. Faheem Ashraf’s heroics took the team over the line as he hit an unbeaten 29 off 11.

Here are the streaming details of Netherlands vs Namibia match.

When is the Netherlands vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The T20 world Cup game between Netherlands and Namibia match will be played on Tuesday, February 10, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. The match will start at 11:00 AM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of Netherlands vs Namibia match?

The Netherlands and Namibia match is live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of Netherlands vs Namibia match?

The Netherlands and Namibia match is live on JioHotStar.

What is the toss time for Netherlands vs Namibia match?

The toss for the Netherlands and Namibia match will take place at 10:30 AM IST.

Squads

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Max O’Dowd, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, JC Balt, Dylan Leicher, WP Myburgh, Max Heingo.