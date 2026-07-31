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Home > Sports News > Know India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will return to the Commonwealth Games final when he competes for gold at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow in the early hours of Saturday, August 1 (IST

Know India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will return to the Commonwealth Games final when he competes for gold at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow in the early hours of Saturday, August 1 (IST

India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will return to the Commonwealth Games final when he competes for gold at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow in the early hours of Saturday, August 1 (IST). The former Olympic and Commonwealth champion comfortably qualified for the 12-man final with a best throw of 79.61m in the qualification round.

Neeraj Chopra at Commonwealth Games 2026: Check Javelin Throw Final Date, Time, Live Streaming, Venue, Start List | All You Need to Know
Neeraj Chopra at Commonwealth Games 2026: Check Javelin Throw Final Date, Time, Live Streaming, Venue, Start List | All You Need to Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Last updated: Fri 2026-07-31 11:38 IST

Neeraj Chopra at Commonwealth Games 2026: India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will return to the Commonwealth Games final when he competes for gold at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow in the early hours of Saturday, August 1 (IST). The former Olympic and Commonwealth champion comfortably qualified for the 12-man final with a best throw of 79.61m in the qualification round. Joining him in the medal event are fellow Indians Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh, making India the only country to have all three entrants qualify for the final. Here’s everything you need to know about Neeraj Chopra’s Commonwealth Games 2026 javelin throw final.

Neeraj Chopra Commonwealth Games 2026 Javelin Throw Final Details

  • Event: Men’s Javelin Throw Final
  • Tournament: Commonwealth Games 2026
  • Date: Saturday, August 1, 2026 (IST)
  • Time: 12:45 AM IST (Late night of July 31)
  • Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland

Where to Watch Neeraj Chopra Commonwealth Games 2026 Final Live on TV?

The Commonwealth Games 2026 men’s javelin throw final featuring Neeraj Chopra will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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  • Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD (English)
  • Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi)
  • Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu and Kannada)
  • DD Sports (Free-to-air)

How to Watch Neeraj Chopra Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Commonwealth Games 2026 men’s javelin throw final on the SonyLIV app and website.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Men’s Javelin Throw Final Start List

  • Neeraj Chopra (India)
  • Rohit Yadav (India)
  • Yash Vir Singh (India)
  • Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan)
  • Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (Sri Lanka)
  • Anderson Peters (Grenada)
  • Ben East (England)
  • Cameron McEntyre (Australia)
  • Chinecherem Nnamdi (Nigeria)
  • Keyshawn Strachan (Bahamas)
  • Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago)
  • Douw Smit (South Africa)

Neeraj Chopra Eyes Second Commonwealth Games Gold

Neeraj Chopra enters the final aiming to reclaim the Commonwealth Games title he first won at Gold Coast 2018. The Indian superstar skipped the Birmingham 2022 edition due to injury and now has another opportunity to add to his impressive medal collection. While Chopra finished fifth in qualifying with 79.61m, he remains one of the leading contenders for gold alongside defending Commonwealth champion Arshad Nadeem, Sri Lanka’s world-leading thrower Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage and former world champion Anderson Peters.

India will also have Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh in the medal event after both qualified successfully. With three finalists, India will hope to finish the competition with multiple medals in one of the marquee athletics events of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

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Know India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will return to the Commonwealth Games final when he competes for gold at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow in the early hours of Saturday, August 1 (IST
Tags: Commonwealth Games 2026

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Know India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will return to the Commonwealth Games final when he competes for gold at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow in the early hours of Saturday, August 1 (IST

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Know India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will return to the Commonwealth Games final when he competes for gold at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow in the early hours of Saturday, August 1 (IST

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Know India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will return to the Commonwealth Games final when he competes for gold at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow in the early hours of Saturday, August 1 (IST
Know India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will return to the Commonwealth Games final when he competes for gold at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow in the early hours of Saturday, August 1 (IST
Know India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will return to the Commonwealth Games final when he competes for gold at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow in the early hours of Saturday, August 1 (IST
Know India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will return to the Commonwealth Games final when he competes for gold at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow in the early hours of Saturday, August 1 (IST

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