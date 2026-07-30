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Home > Sports News > Neeraj Chopra At Commonwealth Games 2026: When and Where to Watch Indian Javelin Throw Star, Check Time, Event Qualification Parameter, Live Streaming Details and More

Neeraj Chopra At Commonwealth Games 2026: When and Where to Watch Indian Javelin Throw Star, Check Time, Event Qualification Parameter, Live Streaming Details and More

India's Olympic and World Champion Neeraj Chopra returns to the Commonwealth Games stage on Thursday, July 30, as he begins his campaign in the men's javelin throw qualification at Glasgow 2026. The 28-year-old won gold at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games before missing the Birmingham 2022 edition due to injury.

Neeraj Chopra At Commonwealth Games 2026: When and Where to Watch Indian Javelin Throw Star, Check Time, Event Qualification Parameter, Live Streaming Details and More
Neeraj Chopra At Commonwealth Games 2026: When and Where to Watch Indian Javelin Throw Star, Check Time, Event Qualification Parameter, Live Streaming Details and More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-07-30 13:01 IST

Neeraj Chopra at Commonwealth Games 2026: India’s Olympic and World Champion Neeraj Chopra returns to the Commonwealth Games stage on Thursday, July 30, as he begins his campaign in the men’s javelin throw qualification at Glasgow 2026. The 28-year-old won gold at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games before missing the Birmingham 2022 edition due to injury. Now fully fit, Neeraj will aim to reclaim the Commonwealth title, although he faces stiff competition from defending champion Arshad Nadeem, world champion Keshorn Walcott, Anderson Peters and Sri Lanka’s in-form Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage.

Neeraj Chopra Commonwealth Games 2026 Schedule

Date Stage Time (IST)
Thursday, July 30 Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification (Group A) 2:55 PM
Saturday, August 1 Men’s Javelin Throw Final 12:45 AM

Where to Watch Neeraj Chopra at Commonwealth Games 2026 Live in India?

Fans in India can watch Neeraj Chopra’s men’s javelin throw qualification and final live on the Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

You Might Be Interested In
  • Live Streaming: Sony LIV
  • TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD
  • Hindi Coverage: Sony Sports Ten 3 HD
  • Regional Languages: Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu and Kannada)
  • Free-to-Air: DD Sports (via DD Free Dish)

What is the Qualification Rule for the Men’s Javelin Throw Final?

The Commonwealth Games follows the standard qualification format used at major international athletics competitions. A pre-determined automatic qualifying mark is set before the event begins. Any athlete who achieves or surpasses that distance during qualification advances directly to the final.

If fewer than 12 athletes reach the qualifying mark, the remaining places in the final will be filled by the next-best performers based on their distances in the qualification round.

Men’s Javelin Throw Entry List

Australia: Cameron McEntyre

The Bahamas: Keyshawn Strachan

England: Ben East

Grenada: Anderson Peters

India: Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh

Jamaica: Elvis Graham

Kenya: Julius Yego

Nigeria: Chinecherem Nnamdi

Pakistan: Arshad Nadeem, Muhammad Yasir

Papua New Guinea: Lakona Gerega

South Africa: Douw Smit

Sri Lanka: Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, Sumedha Ranasinghe

Trinidad and Tobago: Keshorn Walcott

Tuvalu: Usufono Eneli

Can Neeraj Chopra Win His Second Commonwealth Games Gold?

Neeraj enters Glasgow after competing only once in 2026, finishing fourth at the Doha Diamond League with a best throw of 85.69m. The Indian star had been recovering from a lower-back injury suffered ahead of the 2025 World Athletics Championships and will be looking to build momentum as the competition progresses.

The field, however, is one of the strongest assembled in recent years. Defending Commonwealth champion Arshad Nadeem returns to defend his title, while two-time world champion Anderson Peters, reigning world champion and Olympic gold medallist Keshorn Walcott, Sri Lanka’s season leader Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage and India’s Rohit Yadav, who has already crossed 87 metres this season, are all expected to challenge for the medals.

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Neeraj Chopra At Commonwealth Games 2026: When and Where to Watch Indian Javelin Throw Star, Check Time, Event Qualification Parameter, Live Streaming Details and More
Tags: Commonwealth Games 2026

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Neeraj Chopra At Commonwealth Games 2026: When and Where to Watch Indian Javelin Throw Star, Check Time, Event Qualification Parameter, Live Streaming Details and More

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Neeraj Chopra At Commonwealth Games 2026: When and Where to Watch Indian Javelin Throw Star, Check Time, Event Qualification Parameter, Live Streaming Details and More
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