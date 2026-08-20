Neeraj Chopra at Lausanne Diamond League: Check All You Need to Know – Date, Time, Record, Live Streaming and More

Neeraj Chopra at Lausanne Diamond League LIVE Streaming: Double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra will return to Diamond League action at the Lausanne Diamond League, also known as Athletissima, on Friday (Aug 21). The Indian javelin star will face a strong field featuring several of the world’s leading throwers as he continues his comeback following an injury layoff. Chopra arrives in Lausanne after winning silver at the Commonwealth Games with a season-best throw of 85.83m. Here are all the details, including date, time, venue, record, key rivals and live streaming information in India.

Neeraj Chopra Lausanne Diamond League Match Details

Event: Men’s Javelin Throw, Lausanne Diamond League 2026

Men’s Javelin Throw, Lausanne Diamond League 2026 Date: Friday, August 21, 2026

Friday, August 21, 2026 Venue: Lausanne, Switzerland

Lausanne, Switzerland Event Time: 2:22 PM ET / 11:52 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra’s Form Ahead of Lausanne Diamond League

Chopra’s current season-best stands at 85.83m, which he produced while winning the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games. Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage won gold with a remarkable 89.75m effort, while Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem and Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott finished below their best.

The Lausanne Diamond League will be another important test for Chopra as he continues to regain his best form following an injury layoff after the 2025 World Championships, where he finished eighth. The Commonwealth Games marked only his second major competition since returning from that break.

Neeraj Chopra’s Lausanne Diamond League Record

Lausanne has been a successful venue for Chopra in recent years. He won the Diamond League meeting in 2022 and 2023 before finishing runner-up in 2024 with a then-season-best throw of 89.49m. The Indian star will therefore be aiming to return to the top of the podium in Lausanne this year.

Neeraj Chopra’s 2026 Season-Best Throw

Chopra’s season-best mark is currently 85.83m, achieved during his silver-medal performance at the Commonwealth Games. The Lausanne competition provides him with another opportunity to improve on that distance and move closer to his best form before the Asian Games.

When Is Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw at Lausanne Diamond League?

The men’s javelin throw competition at the Lausanne Diamond League is scheduled for Friday, August 21. The event is listed to begin at 2:22 PM ET, which is approximately 11:52 PM IST in India.

Where to Watch Neeraj Chopra at Lausanne Diamond League in India?

Indian viewers can watch the Lausanne Diamond League on Sports18. Live streaming is available through JioCinema, while fans can also check World Athletics’ Watch Live platform for regional streaming availability.