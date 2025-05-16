Home
Neeraj Chopra Breaches 90m Mark For First Time, Rewrites History In Javelin

Starting strong, Chopra opened the competition with an impressive throw of 88.44 metres — well beyond the World Championships qualification mark of 85.50m.

In a moment that will be etched in Indian sporting history, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra breached the elusive 90-metre mark for the very first time in his career, sending a powerful message to the global athletics community. The landmark throw came during the Diamond League meet, marking a new personal best and reaffirming his status as one of the greatest javelin throwers of his generation.

Starting strong, Chopra opened the competition with an impressive throw of 88.44 metres — well beyond the World Championships qualification mark of 85.50m. With that, he immediately qualified for the upcoming World Championships, set to take place later this year.

But it was in his later attempts that Chopra made history. Registering a massive 90.01 metres, the reigning Olympic silver medallist from Paris finally broke the psychological and technical barrier that had eluded him for years. The throw not only gave him the top spot in the event but also placed him among the elite few in javelin history to cross the 90m threshold.

The feat comes after what many considered an underwhelming 2024 season — a year in which Chopra still managed to bag an Olympic silver medal, three years after his historic Tokyo gold. Despite the criticism, Chopra maintained remarkable consistency, finishing on the podium in nearly every event he participated in.

Anderson Peters, the Paris Olympics bronze medallist, was the closest challenger on the day with a throw of 85.54m — well short of the mark Neeraj set.

Neeraj’s breakthrough is not just a personal triumph but also a proud moment for Indian athletics. Breaching the 90m mark, long considered the gold standard in men’s javelin, adds another feather to the 26-year-old’s already glittering cap.

With the World Championships now firmly on his calendar and his form peaking at the right moment, all eyes will be on Chopra as he continues to push boundaries and inspire a generation.

Neeraj Chopra

