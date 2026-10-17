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Home > Sports News > Neeraj Chopra Focussed On Making ‘Strong, Solid Comeback Next Year’ After Missing Asian Games 2026

Neeraj Chopra Focussed On Making ‘Strong, Solid Comeback Next Year’ After Missing Asian Games 2026

Indian track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra has set his sights on making a strong comeback next year after his season ended prematurely due to sustaining an injury.

Neeraj Chopra Focussed On Making 'Strong, Solid Comeback Next Year' After Missing Asian Games 2026. Image Credit: Instagram/Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra Focussed On Making 'Strong, Solid Comeback Next Year' After Missing Asian Games 2026. Image Credit: Instagram/Neeraj Chopra

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 10:29 IST

Indian track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra has set his sights on making a strong comeback next year after his season ended prematurely due to sustaining an injury. One of the most leading figures in Indian sports after his meteoric rise in the last years, Chopra declared that he is looking to deliver the kind of performance fans expect of him.

There’s still some time for the Olympics” – Neeraj Chopra

Chopra, who won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and silver at the Paris 2024 Olympics in men’s javelin throw, has been one of India’s leading sporting figures in recent years. However, Chopra missed the recent 2026 Asian Games in Japan after he suffered an ankle ligament injury during a training session, which also ruled him out for the rest of the season.

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Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the launch of 2026 Audi Q3 in Mumbai, Neeraj Chopra said, “There’s still some time for the Olympics; it is going to be held in 2028. As you might know, I sustained an injury, but I am now in the process of making a comeback. My focus now is on staging a strong, solid comeback next year and delivering the kind of performance I’ve been aiming for.”

He also hailed the performances of Indian javelin throwers Yash Vir Singh and Rohit Yadav at the Asian Games 2026, saying their medals in his and Kishore Jena’s absence reflected India’s growing depth of young javelin talent. He urged them to stay injury-free and enjoy the sport. Notably, Yash Vir and Rohit won two medals for India at the Games, with Yash Vir claiming silver and Rohit securing bronze in the men’s javelin throw event.

“I think Yashvir and Rohit performed exceptionally well. At the last Asian Games, we secured two medals—a gold and a silver. This time around, even in the absence of Kishore (Kishore Jena) and me, we still managed to bring home two medals. The emergence of these new, young athletes is a very positive sign for India, showing that we have no shortage of talent. I wish them all the best for the future; I’d also advise them to take good care of themselves, stay injury-free, and simply enjoy their sport,” he said.

The 28-year-old last competed in the Lausanne Diamond League in August 2026. It remains unclear which will be his next event.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Neeraj Chopra Focussed On Making ‘Strong, Solid Comeback Next Year’ After Missing Asian Games 2026
Tags: Asian GamesAsian Games 2026neeraj chopra

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Neeraj Chopra Focussed On Making ‘Strong, Solid Comeback Next Year’ After Missing Asian Games 2026

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Neeraj Chopra Focussed On Making ‘Strong, Solid Comeback Next Year’ After Missing Asian Games 2026
Neeraj Chopra Focussed On Making ‘Strong, Solid Comeback Next Year’ After Missing Asian Games 2026
Neeraj Chopra Focussed On Making ‘Strong, Solid Comeback Next Year’ After Missing Asian Games 2026
Neeraj Chopra Focussed On Making ‘Strong, Solid Comeback Next Year’ After Missing Asian Games 2026
Neeraj Chopra Focussed On Making ‘Strong, Solid Comeback Next Year’ After Missing Asian Games 2026

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