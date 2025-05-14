Neeraj Chopra Honoured with Honorary Lieutenant Colonel Rank in Territorial Army

India’s star javelin thrower and double Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra has been awarded the Honorary Rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, a rare and prestigious recognition usually reserved for individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the country.

The announcement was made official on Tuesday, though the appointment itself came into effect on April 16, 2025, as per a notification in The Gazette of India, which is the government’s official public journal and legal record.

Government Gazette Confirms Appointment

The honour was conferred by the President of India, exercising the powers under Para-31 of the Territorial Army Regulations, 1948. According to the notification issued by Major General GS Choudhry, Joint Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs, Neeraj has been given this rank in recognition of his continued excellence and service to the nation.

“No 3 (E) dated 9th May 2025 in exercise of the powers conferred by Para -31 of the Territorial Army Regulations, 1948, the president is pleased to confer on sEx- Sub Maj Neeraj Chopra, PVSM, Padma Shri, VSM, Village & Post Office Khandra, Panipat, Haryana with effect from 16 April, 2025,” the official statement read.

Journey Through the Ranks

Neeraj Chopra’s association with the Indian Army isn’t new. He was first enrolled as a Junior Commissioned Officer in the rank of Naib Subedar on August 26, 2016. Just two years later, his stellar performance in athletics earned him the prestigious Arjuna Award.

As his sporting achievements continued to grow, so did the honours. He was soon decorated with the Khel Ratna Award and the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM). In 2021, he was promoted to Subedar, and by 2022, after receiving the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM)—the highest peacetime military honour—he moved up to the rank of Subedar Major.

That same year, he was also named a recipient of the Padma Shri, one of the country’s highest civilian honours.

Upcoming Competitions for Neeraj

While the military honour is a proud moment, Neeraj is staying focused on his sport. The 26-year-old is all set to begin his competitive season on Friday at the Doha Diamond League. This will be the first of several major international appearances as he prepares for the busy athletics calendar ahead.

Following Doha, Neeraj will compete at the 71st Janusz Kusocinski Memorial in Chorzow, Poland, on May 23. The event is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour (Silver Level).

Next, he’s scheduled to take part in the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 on June 24 in the Czech Republic. Neeraj had to pull out of the previous two editions of this meet due to injuries, so he’s hoping to make it count this time.

Neeraj Chopra Classic Suspended Due to Border Tensions

Neeraj was also expected to headline the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic, which was to be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on May 24. Unfortunately, the event has been indefinitely postponed because of rising tensions along the India-Pakistan border. There is no word yet on when or if the event will be rescheduled.