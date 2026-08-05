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Home > Sports News > Neeraj Chopra Opens Up on 10-Month Injury Struggle After Commonwealth Games 2026 Silver Medal

Neeraj Chopra Opens Up on 10-Month Injury Struggle After Commonwealth Games 2026 Silver Medal

Neeraj Chopra reflected on his inspiring comeback after winning silver at the Commonwealth Games 2026. The Olympic gold medalist battled multiple injuries, including a back issue, over the last 10 months and shared an emotional Instagram note thanking his coach, physio, and family.

Neeraj Chopra shared an Instagram post revealing challenges faced in the last 10 months. Image Credit: Instagram/Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra shared an Instagram post revealing challenges faced in the last 10 months. Image Credit: Instagram/Neeraj Chopra

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-08-05 16:15 IST

Neeraj Chopra: India’s star Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra has expressed his happiness at returning to compete at the top level after having gone through a rather difficult 10-month period that tested him in unexpected ways. The 2020 Olympics gold medalist, who was unsure about continuing even to the end of the season, was able to win silver at the recent Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. Facing numerous physical issues for almost a year, the 28-year-old has been a real inspiration to a number of people.

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver Medal at Commonwealth Games 2026

Chopra took to the field with a silver medaling 85.63m that also was this year-best throwing performance. Yet, the Commonwealth Games gold medallist from 2018 who couldn’t go for the next Commonwealth Games event in Birmingham because of his injury. As well, a lower back injury prevented him from competing in the World Championships that took place in September.

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Neeraj Chopra Takes to Instagram Sharing Heartfelt Note




While sharing a video of his Commonwealth Games 2026 throw, Neeraj Chopra shared a heartfelt note. The Olympic gold medalist said, “There are throws that travel far, and then there are moments that carry the weight of an entire journey. This one means so much more than the distance.”

Neeraj also acknowledged the challenges faced by him in the last 10 months and said, “The past 10 months has tested me in ways I never expected. Recovering from multiple injuries, rebuilding my body, finding my rhythm again, and learning to be patient when all I wanted was to compete. I was training every day without knowing if I will even have a season to compete this year.”

Chopra also thanked his doctors and family in his post sharing how he was ‘grateful’ for their contribution. The caption read, “I’m deeply grateful for the people who never stopped believing in me. My physio, Ishaan ji who has been by my side every step of the recovery, helping me get back to doing what I love. My coach, Jai, who has been with me since the very first time I picked up a javelin. My family, that always stand strong with me no matter what the circumstances are.”

Javelin Throw Athletes React to Neeraj Chopra’s Post

Neeraj Chopra’s post received reactions from multiple Javelin Throw athletes. German Julian Webber, while reacting to the video posted by Neeraj on Instagram, commented, “I feel you. Such a great mindset you have and comeback you did!” 

Meanwhile, compatriot Sachin Yadav also commented on the post and said, “The person I consider my role model.”

German Javelin Thrower Johannes Vetter also reacted to the post with three crossed fingers and rocket emojis. 

Also Read: IND vs SL: Why Did B Sai Sudharsan Not Travel With India’s Squad To Sri Lanka? Major Update On India Batter’s Availability For Series-Opener

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Neeraj Chopra Opens Up on 10-Month Injury Struggle After Commonwealth Games 2026 Silver Medal

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Neeraj Chopra Opens Up on 10-Month Injury Struggle After Commonwealth Games 2026 Silver Medal
Neeraj Chopra Opens Up on 10-Month Injury Struggle After Commonwealth Games 2026 Silver Medal
Neeraj Chopra Opens Up on 10-Month Injury Struggle After Commonwealth Games 2026 Silver Medal
Neeraj Chopra Opens Up on 10-Month Injury Struggle After Commonwealth Games 2026 Silver Medal

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