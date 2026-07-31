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Home > Sports News > Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Commonwealth Games 2026 Final: India vs Pakistan Battle For Javelin Throw Gold in Glasgow

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Commonwealth Games 2026 Final: India vs Pakistan Battle For Javelin Throw Gold in Glasgow

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem will headline the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, renewing one of athletics' biggest India vs Pakistan rivalries. The two Olympic champions will battle for Commonwealth gold, while Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage also enters the final as a major medal contender after an impressive run to the title clash.

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem in frame. Image Credit: ANI and X
Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem in frame. Image Credit: ANI and X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 21:19 IST

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, Men’s Javelin Throw Final: The scene is set for a monumental face-off between Neeraj Chopra & Arshad Nadeem during the men’s javelin throw at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, which will witness a repeat of the Olympics battle between India and Pakistan. This eagerly awaited showdown will witness two of the biggest icons of South Asian sports competing to secure Commonwealth honors.

Besides Chopra and Nadeem, several world-class athletes will be there too, which makes the final one of the most evenly-matched javelin throw duels of the Commonwealth Games at large. While, for one thing, Chopra is a favourite because of his consistency and experience in delivering at big events, the truth is Nadeem can hit the big number under pressure, which puts him in the dangerous contender category.

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CWG 2026: Underwhelming Qualification for Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem

Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final by achieving the best throw of 79.61m, which placed him fifth overall. Arshad Nadeem produced a season’s best of 78.63m in qualification. Still, after having suffered from adverse weather conditions during qualification, the two top performers will definitely rely on their skills and do their best during medal rounds to secure spots in the medal standings.

India vs Pakistan at CWG 2026: Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Rivalry Takes Centre Stage

This final between Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem has turned into one of the highlights of the Commonwealth Games 2026 men’s javelin event because of the fresh and exciting confrontation between the two.

The two athletes’ competition has evolved into a compelling saga of world athletics with their rivalry. Despite playing for neighboring countries with a long-standing rivalry in sports, Chopra and Nadeem have been showing respect and admiration for each other over the years.

Paris Olympics was their main competition in 2024, as Nadeem broke his personal record and won the gold in the throw with a 92.97-meter distance. Neeraj came to the silver position. Only their second time in their career did Chopra rank behind Nadeem in major competitions, and that was the last stage of adding more layers to their rivalry story.

The Commonwealth Games 2026 final is going to be one more great platform for these two athletes to show their strength. Chopra is coming with a background of being reliable and coming up when it counts, having bagged Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold and Paris 2024 silver. Nadeem has a mindset of being the champion at the Olympics and the reigning Commonwealth Games title holder; that is why he is confident to take on any challenge.

With the two being so focused on perfecting their throw, the spectators must be prepared for a highly tense battle at one of these four or so that may change who is the gold medalist in the end.

Rumesh Pathirage: Biggest Threat to Neeraj Chopra And Arshad Nadeem

In the midst of the Chopra-Nadeem rivalry that is dominating most of the conversation, the performance of 23-year-old Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage from Sri Lanka could be the most serious challenge for Neeraj Chopra in his quest to get the gold at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Pathirage has already established himself as one of the top male javelin throwers around the world just this year with a series of great results. 

It was at the 2026 Doha Diamond League where he totally changed the course of the competition with his giant 88.68m throw and was crowned champion, in stark contrast to Chopra, who was fourth with an effort of 85.69m only.

Contrary to Nadeem, who has had a tough time with injuries and also inconsistent results since his historic victory at the Paris Olympics, Pathirage is showing gradual improvement and is hitting distances at regular intervals. His remarkable technique, which is full of explosion, and in reality he keeps clearing the 85m hurdle regularly, has made him a serious contender for the podium medals.

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2026 Judo Updates: Yamini Mourya, Harsh Singh And Asmita Dey Reach Finals, Assure India Three Medals

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Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Commonwealth Games 2026 Final: India vs Pakistan Battle For Javelin Throw Gold in Glasgow
Tags: Commonwealth Games 2026CWG 2026 javelinneeraj chopraneeraj chopra vs arshad nadeem

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Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Commonwealth Games 2026 Final: India vs Pakistan Battle For Javelin Throw Gold in Glasgow
Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Commonwealth Games 2026 Final: India vs Pakistan Battle For Javelin Throw Gold in Glasgow
Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Commonwealth Games 2026 Final: India vs Pakistan Battle For Javelin Throw Gold in Glasgow
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