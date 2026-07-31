Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, Commonwealth Games 2026 Men’s Javelin Throw Final: How to Watch Live For Free – Streaming, TV Channels, Start Time

Commonwealth Games 2026: It will be India vs Pakistan in the Men’s Javelin Throw event of Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland as Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem will be among the elite competitors vying for Gold. The event is certain to capture attention in both India and Pakistan, given Nadeem and Chopra have won Olympic and Commonwealth gold before and will be eying to outplay the other to the top prize again to bring their respective country glory.

With the qualifying mark for the final reportedly set at 84 meters, none of the athletes got to that mark. Hence, the qualification standard was marked at 84 and those getting there will advance to the final. However, in this case, 12 best performers qualified for the decider. Chopra finished at 5th behind Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, Anderson Peters, Douw Smit and Ben East with a best throw of 79.61 meters, while Nadeem finished at seventh, scaling a throw of 78.63 meters.

While eyes will arguably be on Chopra and Nadeem, Pathirage (82.84 meters) and Peters (81.29 meters) pose the biggest threat. Hence, both Chopra and Nadeem must be at the top of their respective games.

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Commonwealth Games 2026 Javelin Throw Final Details

Event: Men’s Javelin Throw Final

Men’s Javelin Throw Final Tournament: Commonwealth Games 2026

Commonwealth Games 2026 Date: Saturday, August 1, 2026 (IST)

Saturday, August 1, 2026 (IST) Time: 12:45 AM IST (August 1, Saturday)

12:45 AM IST (August 1, Saturday) Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, Commonwealth Games 2026 Men’s Javelin Throw Final on TV for free?

The broadcast of the men’s javelin throw final will be available free-to-air on DD Sports.

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, Commonwealth Games 2026 Men’s Javelin Throw Final on TV for free?

The men’s javelin throw final cannot be streamed online legally in India for free. The official Live Streaming partner is Sony LIV, which requires a paid subscription.

With 19 medals so far, India have done some excellent progress in the last two days. July 31, Friday has seen history created as Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh became two of India’s first athletes to win gold in Judo. They joined Mirabai Chanu (Women’s weightlifting – 48kg), Dilip Mahadu Gavit (Men’s 100m T47 para-athletics), Sharmila Dhankar (Women’s Shot Put F57 para-athletics) to win the highest prize in Commonwealth Games 2026.

Hence, Chopra, the 28-year-old, will take inspiration from such performances and put his best foot forward to ensure gold in the Men’s Javelin throw final.