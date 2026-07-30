Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Head-to-Head, Records, Season Best, Qualification Details And Who Holds The Edge at Commonwealth Games 2026?

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Commonwealth Games 2026: One of athletics’ biggest rivalries returns to the spotlight as India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem prepare to compete at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. The two Olympic medallists will first battle for qualification on Thursday, July 30, before potentially renewing their rivalry in the men’s javelin throw final on Saturday, August 1. While Neeraj holds a dominant head-to-head advantage over the years, Arshad famously defeated the Indian superstar at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a record-breaking throw, making their latest meeting one of the most anticipated events of the Games.

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Head-to-Head Record

Competition Venue Neeraj Chopra Arshad Nadeem Winner South Asian Games 2016 Guwahati, India 1st (82.23m) 3rd (78.33m) Neeraj Chopra Asian Junior Championships 2016 Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam 2nd (77.60m) 3rd (73.40m) Neeraj Chopra World U20 Championships 2016 Bydgoszcz, Poland 1st (86.48m) Did Not Reach Final Neeraj Chopra Asian Athletics Championships 2017 Bhubaneswar, India 1st (85.23m) 7th (78.00m) Neeraj Chopra Commonwealth Games 2018 Gold Coast, Australia 1st (86.47m) 8th (76.02m) Neeraj Chopra Asian Games 2018 Jakarta, Indonesia 1st (88.06m) 3rd (80.75m) Neeraj Chopra Tokyo Olympics Tokyo, Japan 1st (87.58m) 5th (84.62m) Neeraj Chopra World Championships 2022 Oregon, USA 2nd (88.13m) 5th (86.16m) Neeraj Chopra World Championships 2023 Budapest, Hungary 1st (88.17m) 2nd (87.82m) Neeraj Chopra Paris Olympics 2024 Paris, France 2nd (89.45m) 1st (92.97m OR) Arshad Nadeem World Championships 2025 Tokyo, Japan 8th (84.03m) 10th (82.75m) Neeraj Chopra

Head-to-Head Record: Neeraj Chopra leads Arshad Nadeem 10-1 in major international competitions. Nadeem’s only victory came at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he claimed gold with an Olympic record throw of 92.97m while Chopra settled for silver.

Season Best and Current Form

Athlete Season Best (2026) Recent Form Neeraj Chopra (India) 85.69m Finished fourth at the Doha Diamond League after returning from a lower-back injury. Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan) Below 80m this season Returned from injury and finished ninth at an athletics meet in Switzerland.

While neither athlete has enjoyed an ideal build-up because of injury concerns, both remain among the biggest medal contenders. Neeraj has competed only once in 2026, while Arshad has also had a limited season after recovering from fitness issues.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Qualification Format

A total of 18 athletes from 14 nations will compete in the men’s javelin throw qualification. Officials have set a direct qualifying mark for the final. Any athlete crossing that distance automatically advances. If fewer than 12 throwers achieve the mark, the remaining places will be filled by the next-best performers until the 12-athlete final field is completed.

Top Medal Contenders

Neeraj Chopra (India)

Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan)

Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (Sri Lanka)

Anderson Peters (Grenada)

Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago)

Rohit Yadav (India)

Who Holds the Edge?

On paper, Neeraj Chopra enters the Commonwealth Games with the superior head-to-head record, having defeated Arshad Nadeem in 10 of their 11 meetings. His consistency over the last decade, Olympic gold, World Championship title and previous Commonwealth Games success underline his pedigree.

However, Arshad Nadeem cannot be underestimated after producing the greatest throw of his career to defeat Chopra at the Paris Olympics. Although both athletes have dealt with injuries and limited competition in 2026, their experience of delivering on the biggest stages means another thrilling contest could be on the cards if both qualify for Saturday’s final.

Prediction: Neeraj Chopra enters as the slight favourite based on consistency and head-to-head record, but Arshad Nadeem remains his biggest challenger in what promises to be another memorable chapter in one of world athletics’ greatest rivalries.