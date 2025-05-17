Home
Neeraj Chopra’s Touching Message To Julian Weber After Record-Breaking Show Goes Viral

Neeraj, a two-time Olympic medallist, began his 2025 season on a high note. He opened strong with a world-leading throw of 88.44m at the Qatar Sports Club stadium.

Neeraj Chopra's Touching Message To Julian Weber After Record-Breaking Show Goes Viral

Indian javelin sensation Neeraj Chopra finally shattered the elusive 90m barrier at the Doha Diamond League 2025, delivering a season-best and personal record throw of 90.23m.


Indian javelin sensation Neeraj Chopra finally shattered the elusive 90m barrier at the Doha Diamond League 2025, delivering a season-best and personal record throw of 90.23m. However, the Olympic champion had to settle for the second spot after Germany’s Julian Weber produced a stunning final-round effort of 91.06m to clinch victory.

Despite narrowly missing the top podium, Neeraj’s joy was evident as he celebrated the historic moment with his longtime competitor and friend. Taking to Instagram, Neeraj shared a picture with Weber and penned a touching message: “We did it, brother.” The post has since gone viral, with fans and fellow athletes praising the sportsmanship and camaraderie between the two elite throwers.

Neeraj, a two-time Olympic medallist, began his 2025 season on a high note. He opened strong with a world-leading throw of 88.44m at the Qatar Sports Club stadium. After a foul on his second attempt, he unleashed a massive 90.23m throw on his third, breaking his own national record of 89.94m, set at the Stockholm Diamond League in 2022.

The Indian athlete looked set to finish on top until the final round, where Weber stunned the crowd with a jaw-dropping 91.06m throw the best of the evening overtaking Neeraj and clinching gold. Grenada’s Anderson Peters finished third with a best attempt of 85.64m.

The closely contested event marked a significant milestone in javelin history, as both Chopra and Weber crossed the 90m threshold for the first time in their careers. For Neeraj, who has consistently thrown in the high 80s and come close to the 90m mark on several occasions, this was a long-awaited breakthrough.

Julian Weber, who had previously thrown 89.06m during the competition, delivered when it mattered most, sealing the top spot and establishing himself as a serious contender in the build-up to the Paris 2025 World Championships.

Neeraj’s performance continues to reaffirm his status as one of the world’s best, and his message to Weber is a testament to the mutual respect that defines modern athletics.

