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Home > Sports News > NEET Exam Paper Leak Protest: Abhinav Bindra Calls for Education Reform as Shikhar Dhawan Calls For Patience

NEET Exam Paper Leak Protest: Abhinav Bindra Calls for Education Reform as Shikhar Dhawan Calls For Patience

Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra backed students protesting the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar, urging stronger education reforms and merit-based opportunities. Former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan appealed for patience, faith in institutions, and understanding of youth aspirations amid the NEET controversy.

Abhinav Bindra and Shikhar Dhawan in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Abhinav Bindra and Shikhar Dhawan in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 16:26 IST

NEET Exam Paper Leak Protests: Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra spoke on the ongoing demonstrations over NEET paper leaks at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Thursday, stating that the problem transcends political divisions and calling for a more robust educational system. He emphasized that protecting the future of India’s youth requires a system based on opportunity, merit, and trust. Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Shikhar Dhawan too called for patience amid the protests led by students and Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Abhinav Bindra comes out in support of Students




“I have never considered myself a political person. But I do believe that some issues belong to all of us, regardless of where we stand. Education is one of them. The measure of a nation is found not only in its economy or its achievements, but in the opportunities it creates for its young people. An education system that inspires confidence, rewards merit and nurtures curiosity is one of a nation’s greatest strengths. I hope we can all unite and work together to continually strengthen our education system, so that it remains a source of opportunity, innovation and hope for generations to come, ” Bindra wrote in an X post.

Shikhar Dhawan calls for patience amid NEET Exam Paper Leak Protests




Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan called for patience and faith amid the ongoing NEET paper leak protest and said the aspirations of the youth must be understood while urging patience and faith in the country’s institutions and government. 

He stressed that every challenge can be overcome with patience and expressed confidence in India’s continued progress. “Our youth are the future of our country. It is important to understand their dreams, but at the same time, it is equally important to have patience during difficult times and maintain faith in the country’s institutions and government. I believe that the solution to every challenge comes from patience. India has always moved forward and will continue to move forward in the future,” Dhawan wrote in an Instagram post.

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NEET Exam Paper Leak Protest: Abhinav Bindra Calls for Education Reform as Shikhar Dhawan Calls For Patience
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NEET Exam Paper Leak Protest: Abhinav Bindra Calls for Education Reform as Shikhar Dhawan Calls For Patience

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NEET Exam Paper Leak Protest: Abhinav Bindra Calls for Education Reform as Shikhar Dhawan Calls For Patience
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NEET Exam Paper Leak Protest: Abhinav Bindra Calls for Education Reform as Shikhar Dhawan Calls For Patience
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