NEET Paper Leak Row: Manu Bhaker’s Viral Post Linked to Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike; Here’s Why

Is Manu Bhaker Supporting Sonam Wangchuk? Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker has sparked widespread discussion on social media after sharing an emotional Instagram post expressing concern over the recent deaths of students allegedly linked to the NEET paper leak controversy. The post quickly went viral, with some users speculating that the shooter was backing the ongoing protests led by education activists, including Sonam Wangchuk. However, Bhaker has not explicitly endorsed any campaign, organisation or individual, including the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) or Wangchuk, in her statement.

What Did Manu Bhaker Say?

In her Instagram post, Bhaker described the reported deaths of students as “heartbreaking” and questioned how young lives could be pushed to such despair over an examination. She called for accountability and urged authorities to ensure that students are never forced to face similar circumstances again.

“At this point, it’s about the lives of the future of our nation. It’s about us. I am a student, and at one point, we all were students. Every child deserves access to education, safety, and a fair chance at life. These are not privileges—they are fundamental rights. The students and children who lost their lives were meant to be the future of our country. Their dreams, their potential, and their futures should have been protected,” Manu wrote on her Instagram.

Her message focused on the emotional toll the controversy has had on students and their families, highlighting the need for transparency and fairness in the examination system. The post resonated with thousands of users and attracted widespread attention across social media platforms.

Is Manu Bhaker Supporting Sonam Wangchuk Or CJP?

The Olympic medallist’s statement is centred on the welfare of students and the need for accountability following the reported paper leak controversy. Any suggestion that she has formally aligned herself with a particular campaign remains speculative and is not supported by her public comments.

Why Did Manu Bhaker’s Post Go Viral?

Bhaker is one of India’s most recognisable sporting icons, and her decision to speak on an issue beyond sport immediately drew widespread attention. Her message has been praised by many users for highlighting the struggles faced by students, while others have debated its political implications. Despite the online speculation, Bhaker has not issued any further clarification or expanded on her remarks, leaving her statement as a humanitarian appeal rather than an endorsement of any specific movement or individual.