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Home > Sports News > Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch TNPL 2026, ITT vs NRK Match 10 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch TNPL 2026, ITT vs NRK Match 10 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) will face Trichy Grand Cholas (TGC) in Match No. 12 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2026 at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Tuesday, August 11. NRK have made a strong start to their campaign and will look to continue their momentum, while Trichy Grand Cholas will be eager to put up a strong challenge after their impressive win over SKM Salem Spartans. Ahead of the contest, here are all the live streaming details.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch TNPL 2026, ITT vs NRK Match 10 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch TNPL 2026, ITT vs NRK Match 10 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-08-11 15:06 IST

Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas LIVE Streaming: Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) will face Trichy Grand Cholas (TGC) in Match No. 12 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2026 at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Tuesday, August 11. NRK have made a strong start to their campaign and will look to continue their momentum, while Trichy Grand Cholas will be eager to put up a strong challenge after their impressive win over SKM Salem Spartans. Ahead of the contest, here are all the live streaming details.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas, TNPL 2026 Live Streaming

When will the Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas, TNPL 2026 match take place?

The Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas, TNPL 2026 match will be played on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

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When will the Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas, TNPL 2026 match start?

The Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas, TNPL 2026 match will begin at 3:30 PM local time, which is 3:30 PM IST. The match is scheduled to start at 10:00 AM GMT.

Where will the Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas, TNPL 2026 match be played?

The Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas, TNPL 2026 match will be played at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu.

Where to watch the Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas, TNPL 2026 match in India?

The Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas, TNPL 2026 match will be televised on the Star Sports network in India. The match will also be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website. Fans can follow live scores and ball-by-ball updates through online cricket platforms.

Nellai Royal Kings Team News

Nellai Royal Kings have started their TNPL 2026 campaign strongly and will look to maintain their momentum against Trichy Grand Cholas. Sonu Yadav leads a balanced NRK squad featuring players such as Ajitesh Guruswamy, U Mukilesh, Rithik Easwaran and NS Harish. NRK will aim to produce another complete performance at the NPR College Ground.

Trichy Grand Cholas Team News

Trichy Grand Cholas will enter the contest with confidence after their seven-wicket victory over SKM Salem Spartans. The side has several experienced performers, including Washington Sundar, R Rajkumar, Sanjay Yadav, Jafar Jamal and P Saravana Kumar. Jayaraman Suresh Kumar will lead the side and will hope his team can continue its winning momentum.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas Squads

Nellai Royal Kings Squad: D Santhosh Kumar, Athish SR (wk), Ajitesh Guruswamy, U Mukilesh, Rithik Easwaran, Sonu Yadav (c), Muhammed Adnan Khan, NS Harish, Ramalingam Rohit, Emmanuel Cherian, Rocky Bhasker, Selvaganapathi S, S Risheek Kumar, Sachin Sre Dev, Sachin Rathi, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, J Rohan, Bharath Kumar M, Subash S, Arun Karthik.

Trichy Grand Cholas Squad: K Rajkumar, Jayaraman Suresh Kumar (wk/c), Jagatheesan Kousik, Jafar Jamal, R Rajkumar, Sanjay Yadav, Antony Dhas, P Saravana Kumar, V Athisayaraj Davidson, M Ganesh Moorthi, K Easwaran, S Shyam Sundar, N Selva Kumaran, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, T Saran, Bhavan Suriya S, Washington Sundar, Sai Shriram G, Vijay Abimanyu T, Ramesh Kalimuthu.

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Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch TNPL 2026, ITT vs NRK Match 10 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
Tags: tnpl 2026

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Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch TNPL 2026, ITT vs NRK Match 10 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
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