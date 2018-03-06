It was an unforgettable evening for the Old Trafford loyalists as Manchester United overturned the deficit of two goals and won it with a last-gasp winner against an unfortunate Crystal Palace side at Selhurst Park. With the victory, Jose Mourinho's men retained the second spot in Premier League table.

Manchester United made a memorable 3-2 comeback against Crystal Palace on Monday in a Premier League game played at Selhurst Park. Nemanja Matic’s venomous strike in the injury time earned his side a fantastic victory and helped Jose Mourinho’s men climb back to the second spot in the Premier League table. On another hand, after the unfortunate defeat, Roy Hodgson’s team now lies in the relegation zone, a single point adrift of the 17th-placed Southampton.

Mourinho’s men struggled to cope up with the energy and drive of the Crystal Palace players in the beginning of the game and were punished dearly by Andros Townsend in the 11th minute. After going a goal down, the Reds launched a flurry of attacks at the Eagles’ defence but the home side was resolute enough to hold off the bombardments from Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and Jesse Lingard.

Minutes after heading into the second half, Patrick van Aanholt piled more misery on Manchester United with a sensational goal giving his side 2-0 lead in the game. After seven minutes of van Aanholt’s goal, United’s breathtaking come back was initiated by Chris Smalling, who took buried an inch-perfect header into the goal net past opposition’s goalkeeper. Smalling’s goal was followed by a superb effort by Romelu Lukaku in the 76th minute which equalised the score for the visitors.

Both the sides were tied at 2-2 till the 90 minutes of the game and it was in the injury time that midfielder Nemanja Matic unleashed a thunderous strike from quite a distance which went past a hapless Wayne Hennessey, handing an unlikely 3-2 victory to Manchester United. Mourinho’s team has retained the second spot in the Premier League table usurping Liverpool and will now lock horns with Jurgen Klopp’s side on March 10.

