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Home > Sports News > Nepal vs Netherlands Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs NED Match 120, ICC CWC League 2?

Nepal vs Netherlands Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs NED Match 120, ICC CWC League 2?

Nepal take on the Netherlands in Match 120 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht on Wednesday, July 29. Nepal head into the contest after suffering a heartbreaking three-run defeat to Namibia despite a five-wicket haul from Karan KC. Meanwhile, the Netherlands are full of confidence after registering a convincing 58-run victory over Namibia and will look to strengthen their position in the top three of the League 2 standings. Ahead of the contest here are all live streaming details.

Nepal vs Netherlands Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs NED Match 120, ICC CWC League 2?
Nepal vs Netherlands Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs NED Match 120, ICC CWC League 2?

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 13:06 IST

Nepal vs Netherlands Live Streaming: Nepal take on the Netherlands in Match 120 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht on Wednesday, July 29. Nepal head into the contest after suffering a heartbreaking three-run defeat to Namibia despite a five-wicket haul from Karan KC. Meanwhile, the Netherlands are full of confidence after registering a convincing 58-run victory over Namibia and will look to strengthen their position in the top three of the League 2 standings. Ahead of the contest here are all live streaming details. 

Nepal vs Netherlands, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming

When will the Nepal vs Netherlands, ICC CWC League 2 match take place?

The Nepal vs Netherlands, ICC CWC League 2 match will be played on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

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When will the Nepal vs Netherlands, ICC CWC League 2 match start?

The Nepal vs Netherlands, ICC CWC League 2 match will begin at 11:00 AM local time in Utrecht, Netherlands, which is 2:30 PM IST.

Where will the Nepal vs Netherlands, ICC CWC League 2 match be played?

The Nepal vs Netherlands, ICC CWC League 2 match will be played at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht, Netherlands.

Where to watch the Nepal vs Netherlands, ICC CWC League 2 match in India?

The Nepal vs Netherlands, ICC CWC League 2 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Nepal Team Last Five Results

Date Opponent Competition Venue Result
July 27, 2026 Namibia ICC CWC League 2 Utrecht, Netherlands Lost by 3 runs
July 23, 2026 Netherlands ICC CWC League 2 Utrecht, Netherlands Lost by 6 wickets
July 21, 2026 Namibia ICC CWC League 2 Utrecht, Netherlands Lost by 8 wickets
May 22, 2026 United States of America ICC CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Won by 122 runs
May 18, 2026 Scotland ICC CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Won by 6 wickets

Netherlands Team Last Five Results

Date Opponent Competition Venue Result
July 25, 2026 Namibia ICC CWC League 2 Utrecht, Netherlands Won by 58 runs
July 23, 2026 Nepal ICC CWC League 2 Utrecht, Netherlands Won by 6 wickets
May 20, 2026 Scotland ICC CWC League 2 Dundee, Scotland Won by 4 wickets
May 18, 2026 Scotland ICC CWC League 2 Dundee, Scotland Won by 8 wickets
May 12, 2026 United Arab Emirates ICC CWC League 2 Amstelveen, Netherlands Won by 7 wickets

Nepal vs Netherlands, ICC CWC League 2 Squads

Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Ishan Pandey, Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Binod Bhandari, Arjun Kumal.

Netherlands Squad: Cedric de Lange, Max O’Dowd, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk/c), Noah Croes, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Kyle Klein, Alexander Roy, Aryan Dutt, Michael Levitt, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Fred Klaassen.

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Nepal vs Netherlands Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs NED Match 120, ICC CWC League 2?
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Nepal vs Netherlands Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs NED Match 120, ICC CWC League 2?
Nepal vs Netherlands Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs NED Match 120, ICC CWC League 2?
Nepal vs Netherlands Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs NED Match 120, ICC CWC League 2?
Nepal vs Netherlands Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs NED Match 120, ICC CWC League 2?

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