Nepal vs Bahrain Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs BAH, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2026?

Nepal vs Bahrain Live Streaming: It is the fourth match at the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2026, and Nepal and Bahrain clash in Bangi. In what is a continental tournament for some of the emerging Asian teams, Nepal could be looked at as the strongest team. So far in the two completed games in the tournament, it is Oman and Hong Kong, China that have recorded a win each. Oman defeated Singapore by 131 runs, while Hong Kong, China recorded a narrow 16-run win over Saudi Arabia.

Nepal vs Bahrain, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2026 Live Streaming

When will the Nepal vs Bahrain, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2026 match take place?

The Nepal vs Bahrain, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2026 match is going to take place on Monday, 31st August 2026.

When will the Nepal vs Bahrain, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2026 match start?

The Nepal vs Bahrain, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2026 match will start at 9:30 AM in Malaysia (7:00 A.M. IST) in Bangi, Malaysia on Monday, 31st August.

Where will the Nepal vs Bahrain, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2026 match be played?

The Nepal vs Bahrain, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2026 match will be played at Sportpark YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi, in Malaysia.

Where to watch the Nepal vs Bahrain, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2026 match in India?

The Nepal vs Bahrain, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2026 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

Nepal vs Bahrain, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2026 Toss

Nepal won the toss and decided to bat first.

Nepal vs Bahrain, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2026 Playing XI

Nepal Playing XI: Rohit Paudel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Dipendra Singh Airee, Dev Khanal, Ishan Pandey, Arjun Kumal, Karan KC, Gulsan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sandeep Lamichhane (C), Hemant Dhami

Bahrain Playing XI: Asif Ali (C), Prashant Kurup (wk), Fiaz Ahmed, Ahmer Bin Nasir, Shujaat Rasool, Imran Anwar, Abdul Majid Abbasi, Rizwan Butt, Ali Dawood, Asif Mohammad Shaikh, Muhammad Wasim

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