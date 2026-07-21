Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs NAM?

Nepal vs Namibia Live Streaming: The ICC CWC League 2 returns to the Netherlands with Nepal set to face Namibia in a bottom half table clash. Nepal is placed fifth with 11 wins from 28 games, while Namibia, who will be co-hosting the ODI World Cup next year, is seventh with one fewer win than their opponents in the same number of games. Meanwhile, the USA, having won 21 of their 32 games, is at the top of the points table. For Nepal and its passionate home fans, a win tonight would regain their hopes of possibly making it to the biggest stage of the tournament.
Nepal vs Scotland, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming
When will the Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 match take place?
The Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 match is going to take place on Tuesday, 21st July 2026.
When will the Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 match start?
The Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 match will start at 11:00 AM in the Netherlands (2:30 P.M. IST) in Utrecht, Netherlands on Tuesday, 21st July.
Where will the Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 match be played?
The Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 match will be played at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht, in the Netherlands.
Where to watch the Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 match in India?
The Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.
Nepal Team Last Five Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Competition
|Venue
|Result
|May 22
|United States of America
|CWC League 2
|Kirtipur, Nepal
|Won by 122 runs
|May 18, 2026
|Scotland
|CWC League 2
|Kirtipur, Nepal
|Won by 6 wickets
|May 16, 2026
|United States of America
|CWC League 2
|Kirtipur, Nepal
|Won by 9 wickets
|May 12, 2026
|Scotland
|CWC League 2
|Kirtipur, Nepal
|Lost by 2 runs
|May 5, 2026
|Oman
|CWC League 2
|Kirtipur, Nepal
|Won by 81 runs
Namibia Team Last Five Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Competition
|Venue
|Result
|April 12
|Scotland
|CWC League 2
|Windhoek, Namibia
|Lost by 7 wickets
|Apr 10, 2026
|Oman
|CWC League 2
|Windhoek, Namibia
|Won by 1 wicket
|Apr 6, 2026
|Scotland
|CWC League 2
|Windhoek, Namibia
|No Result
|Apr 4, 2026
|Oman
|CWC League 2
|Windhoek, Namibia
|Lost by 3 wickets
|Sept 4, 2025
|Canada
|CWC League 2
|King City, Ontario, Canada
|Lost by 55 runs (DLS)
Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 Squads
Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Ishan Pandey, Rohit Paudel (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Binod Bhandari, Karan KC, Bhim Sharki, Arjun Kumal
Namibia Squad: Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Louren Steenkamp, Zane Green (wk), JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo, Michael van Lingen, Waldo Smith, Alexander Volschenk
Also Read: India Test Squad vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Set For Return; Washington Sundar Fitness Under Scanner | Report
Pragun is a passionate cricket follower and writer who deeply loves the game. Having completed his education with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he has an experience of almost two years in diverse fields. He is known for his statistical and analytical articles. Pragun tries to bring life to his articles by adding a layer of enthusiasm from the perspective of a hardcore fan. Apart from writing cricket articles, he sometimes appears on YouTube videos on a friend’s podcast.