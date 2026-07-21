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Home > Sports News > Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs NAM?

Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs NAM?

Nepal take on Namibia in a crucial ICC CWC League 2 clash at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht. Find NEP vs NAM live streaming details, match time, venue, FanCode broadcast information, squads, and key players including Rohit Paudel and Gerhard Erasmus.

Nepal vs Namibia Live Streaming and Broadcast Details
Nepal vs Namibia Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-07-21 13:27 IST

Nepal vs Namibia Live Streaming: The ICC CWC League 2 returns to the Netherlands with Nepal set to face Namibia in a bottom half table clash. Nepal is placed fifth with 11 wins from 28 games, while Namibia, who will be co-hosting the ODI World Cup next year, is seventh with one fewer win than their opponents in the same number of games. Meanwhile, the USA, having won 21 of their 32 games, is at the top of the points table. For Nepal and its passionate home fans, a win tonight would regain their hopes of possibly making it to the biggest stage of the tournament. 

Nepal vs Scotland, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming

When will the Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 match take place?

The Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 match is going to take place on Tuesday, 21st July 2026.

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When will the Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 match start?

The Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 match will start at 11:00 AM in the Netherlands (2:30 P.M. IST) in Utrecht, Netherlands on Tuesday, 21st July.

Where will the Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 match be played?

The Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 match will be played at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht, in the Netherlands.

Where to watch the Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 match in India?

The Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website. 

Nepal Team Last Five Results

Date Opponent Competition Venue Result
May 22 United States of America CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Won by 122 runs
May 18, 2026 Scotland CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Won by 6 wickets
May 16, 2026 United States of America CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Won by 9 wickets
May 12, 2026 Scotland CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Lost by 2 runs
May 5, 2026 Oman CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Won by 81 runs

Namibia Team Last Five Results

Date Opponent Competition Venue Result
April 12 Scotland CWC League 2 Windhoek, Namibia Lost by 7 wickets
Apr 10, 2026 Oman CWC League 2 Windhoek, Namibia Won by 1 wicket
Apr 6, 2026 Scotland CWC League 2 Windhoek, Namibia No Result
Apr 4, 2026 Oman CWC League 2 Windhoek, Namibia Lost by 3 wickets
Sept 4, 2025 Canada CWC League 2 King City, Ontario, Canada Lost by 55 runs (DLS)

Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 Squads

Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Ishan Pandey, Rohit Paudel (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Binod Bhandari, Karan KC, Bhim Sharki, Arjun Kumal

Namibia Squad: Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Louren Steenkamp, Zane Green (wk), JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo, Michael van Lingen, Waldo Smith, Alexander Volschenk

Also Read: India Test Squad vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Set For Return; Washington Sundar Fitness Under Scanner | Report

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Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs NAM?

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Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs NAM?
Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs NAM?
Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs NAM?
Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs NAM?

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