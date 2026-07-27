Nepal vs Namibia Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs NAM, ICC CWC League 2?

Nepal vs Namibia Live Streaming: It is a clash of neighbours at the ICC CWC League 2 points table as Nepal takes on Namibia in the Netherlands. Fifth-placed Nepal, having lost back-to-back games, would aim to return to winning ways against sixth-placed Namibia. Both teams have won 11 games each from 30 games so far in the league. However, Namibia would be favourites to win the clash. A win tonight for either of the teams will move them five points adrift of fourth-placed Oman, who would have played three games fewer. Both the teams are set to face the Netherlands in their next games to finish off the leg in the European country.
Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming
When will the Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 match take place?
The Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 match is going to take place on Monday, 27th July 2026.
When will the Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 match start?
The Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 match will start at 11:00 AM in the Netherlands (2:30 P.M. IST) in Utrecht, Netherlands on Monday, 27th July.
Where will the Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 match be played?
The Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 match will be played at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht, in the Netherlands.
Where to watch the Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 match in India?
The Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.
Nepal Team Last Five Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Competition
|Venue
|Result
|July 23, 2026
|Netherlands
|CWC League 2
|Utrecht, Netherlands
|Lost by 6 wickets
|July 21, 2026
|Namibia
|CWC League 2
|Utrecht, Netherlands
|Lost by 8 wickets
|May 22, 2026
|United States of America
|CWC League 2
|Kirtipur, Nepal
|Won by 122 runs
|May 18, 2026
|Scotland
|CWC League 2
|Kirtipur, Nepal
|Won by 6 wickets
|May 16, 2026
|United States of America
|CWC League 2
|Kirtipur, Nepal
|Won by 9 wickets
Namibia Team Last Five Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Competition
|Venue
|Result
|July 25, 2026
|Netherlands
|CWC League 2
|Utrecht, Netherlands
|Lost by 58 runs
|July 21, 2026
|Nepal
|CWC League 2
|Utrecht, Netherlands
|Won by 8 wickets
|Apr 12, 2026
|Scotland
|CWC League 2
|Windhoek, Namibia
|Lost by 7 wickets
|Apr 10, 2026
|Oman
|CWC League 2
|Windhoek, Namibia
|Won by 1 wicket
|Apr 6, 2026
|Scotland
|CWC League 2
|Windhoek, Namibia
|No Result
Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 Squads
Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Ishan Pandey, Rohit Paudel (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Binod Bhandari, Karan KC, Bhim Sharki, Arjun Kumal
Namibia Squad: Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Louren Steenkamp, Zane Green (wk), JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo, Michael van Lingen, Waldo Smith, Alexander Volschenk
Also Read: Bangladesh Squad vs Australia 1st Test 2026: Soumya Sarkar Returns, Nahid Rana Ruled Out With WTC Points At Stake
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