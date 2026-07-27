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Home > Sports News > Nepal vs Namibia Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs NAM, ICC CWC League 2?

Nepal vs Namibia Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs NAM, ICC CWC League 2?

Nepal and Namibia face off in a crucial ICC CWC League 2 clash at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht. Check NEP vs NAM live streaming details, match time, venue, squads, FanCode OTT availability, and key players including Rohit Paudel and Gerhard Erasmus.

Nepal vs Namibia Live Streaming and Broadcast Details.
Nepal vs Namibia Live Streaming and Broadcast Details.

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 13:25 IST

Nepal vs Namibia Live Streaming: It is a clash of neighbours at the ICC CWC League 2 points table as Nepal takes on Namibia in the Netherlands. Fifth-placed Nepal, having lost back-to-back games, would aim to return to winning ways against sixth-placed Namibia. Both teams have won 11 games each from 30 games so far in the league. However, Namibia would be favourites to win the clash. A win tonight for either of the teams will move them five points adrift of fourth-placed Oman, who would have played three games fewer. Both the teams are set to face the Netherlands in their next games to finish off the leg in the European country.

Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming

When will the Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 match take place?

The Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 match is going to take place on Monday, 27th July 2026.

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When will the Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 match start?

The Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 match will start at 11:00 AM in the Netherlands (2:30 P.M. IST) in Utrecht, Netherlands on Monday, 27th July.

Where will the Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 match be played?

The Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 match will be played at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht, in the Netherlands.

Where to watch the Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 match in India?

The Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website. 

Nepal Team Last Five Results

Date Opponent Competition Venue Result
July 23, 2026 Netherlands CWC League 2 Utrecht, Netherlands Lost by 6 wickets
July 21, 2026 Namibia CWC League 2 Utrecht, Netherlands Lost by 8 wickets
May 22, 2026 United States of America CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Won by 122 runs
May 18, 2026 Scotland CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Won by 6 wickets
May 16, 2026 United States of America CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Won by 9 wickets

Namibia Team Last Five Results

Date Opponent Competition Venue Result
July 25, 2026 Netherlands CWC League 2 Utrecht, Netherlands Lost by 58 runs
July 21, 2026 Nepal CWC League 2 Utrecht, Netherlands Won by 8 wickets
Apr 12, 2026 Scotland CWC League 2 Windhoek, Namibia Lost by 7 wickets
Apr 10, 2026 Oman CWC League 2 Windhoek, Namibia Won by 1 wicket
Apr 6, 2026 Scotland CWC League 2 Windhoek, Namibia No Result

Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 Squads

Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Ishan Pandey, Rohit Paudel (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Binod Bhandari, Karan KC, Bhim Sharki, Arjun Kumal

Namibia Squad: Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Louren Steenkamp, Zane Green (wk), JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo, Michael van Lingen, Waldo Smith, Alexander Volschenk

Also Read: Bangladesh Squad vs Australia 1st Test 2026: Soumya Sarkar Returns, Nahid Rana Ruled Out With WTC Points At Stake

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Nepal vs Namibia Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs NAM, ICC CWC League 2?

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Nepal vs Namibia Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs NAM, ICC CWC League 2?
Nepal vs Namibia Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs NAM, ICC CWC League 2?
Nepal vs Namibia Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs NAM, ICC CWC League 2?
Nepal vs Namibia Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs NAM, ICC CWC League 2?

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