Netflix Lock Upp Shocker: Pamala Serena Admits Betting on Cricket Matches Using Insider Tips from Cricketers

Cricket Betting: Netflix’s Lock Upp has revealed chilling details about betting in cricket, with one of the contestants admitting to earning money from wagering on cricket matches. Pamala Serena, in a bid to save herself from being eliminated from the show, revealed her secret. The show allows contestants to reveal a secret every week to save themselves from elimination. Given the chance, Serena revealed what shook the cricketing world as she admitted to gambling during her time in England.

Netflix Lock Upp: Pamala Serena Reveals Betting on Cricket in Past







Pamala was on camera when the word “match fixing” appeared on the side of the monitor. The news really hit the young woman hard, as seen when her face revealed that. After being given time to compose herself, she explained that in her time at the university, she made a friend who had close connections with a few famous cricket players. Pamala revealed that she got exclusive info from the players, and she used it to make her picks. Her bets came true, she said, thanks to the tips she received.

“When I was a student, I had a friend. He was close friends with several cricketers. And he used to get tips about who would win, who would score. The information came straight from the team. In London, we have bookies where you can gamble and make bets. So, I took tips from my friend, then I placed bets. I made a lot of money. But I am not proud of it,” Pamala said.

Who is Pamala Serena?

Pamala Serena, who was born to Indian parents in the United Kingdom, spent her early childhood in the UK, where she eventually met her family; after that, they moved to Dubai. The beauty queen also has the titles of Ms Universe Dubai 2020 and Ms UAE World 2022 to her name. Also, she is active in the real estate field, and many believe she manages a property business in London. Pamala got popular from participating in a Netflix reality TV series, Dubai Bling, where she became one of the show’s main contestants about attention.

Lock Upp on Netflix has hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh but also stars Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde, Shivangi Joshi, Sufi Motiwala, and more on its list. The drama-packed, weekend-to-weekday Netflix show is expected to end soon, and the prize money of 1 crore will go to the winner.

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