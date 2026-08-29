Netherlands vs Argentina FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Final: Where to Watch LIVE in India? TV Channel, Live Streaming Details And Match Time

Netherlands vs Argentina, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 will reach its climax on Saturday (Aug 29), when hosts Netherlands face Argentina in the final at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen. Both teams will be aiming to finish the tournament with the biggest prize in women’s hockey, setting up a blockbuster contest between two of the sport’s most successful sides. Here are all the details, including match timing, TV channel and live streaming information in India.

Netherlands vs Argentina FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Final Match Details

Match: Netherlands vs Argentina, Final, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026

Netherlands vs Argentina, Final, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Date: Saturday, August 29, 2026

Saturday, August 29, 2026 Venue: Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands

Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Where to Watch Netherlands vs Argentina Final Live on TV in India?

Indian hockey fans can watch the Netherlands vs Argentina FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 final live on the Star Sports Network. Television coverage of the match will be available across Star Sports channels in India.

How to Watch Netherlands vs Argentina Final Live Streaming in India?

The Netherlands vs Argentina Women’s Hockey World Cup final can be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, August 29.

Netherlands vs Argentina: FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Final

The Netherlands and Argentina will battle for the Women’s Hockey World Cup title at the Wagener Hockey Stadium. The Dutch side will have home advantage in Amstelveen, while Argentina will look to spoil the hosts’ celebrations and lift the trophy themselves.

Netherlands vs Argentina Final: What Is at Stake?

Saturday’s final will determine the world champion in women’s hockey. The Netherlands are one of the most successful teams in World Cup history and will be determined to add another title to their collection, while Argentina will aim to produce a memorable performance and claim the championship on Dutch soil.

Netherlands vs Argentina FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Final Venue

The summit clash will be played at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands. The iconic venue will host the decisive Match 50 of the 2026 FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup on Saturday evening.