LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Netherlands vs Argentina FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Final: Where to Watch LIVE in India? TV Channel, Live Streaming Details And Match Time

Netherlands vs Argentina FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Final: Where to Watch LIVE in India? TV Channel, Live Streaming Details And Match Time

Netherlands vs Argentina, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: The FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 will reach its climax on Saturday (Aug 29), when hosts Netherlands face Argentina in the final at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen. Both teams will be aiming to finish the tournament with the biggest prize in women's hockey, setting up a blockbuster contest between two of the sport's most successful sides. Here are all the details, including match timing, TV channel and live streaming information in India.

Netherlands vs Argentina, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: When And Where to Watch Final Live in India? TV Channel, Live Streaming Details
Netherlands vs Argentina, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: When And Where to Watch Final Live in India? TV Channel, Live Streaming Details

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-08-29 18:32 IST

Netherlands vs Argentina, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 will reach its climax on Saturday (Aug 29), when hosts Netherlands face Argentina in the final at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen. Both teams will be aiming to finish the tournament with the biggest prize in women’s hockey, setting up a blockbuster contest between two of the sport’s most successful sides. Here are all the details, including match timing, TV channel and live streaming information in India.

Netherlands vs Argentina FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Final Match Details

  • Match: Netherlands vs Argentina, Final, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026
  • Date: Saturday, August 29, 2026
  • Venue: Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands
  • Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Where to Watch Netherlands vs Argentina Final Live on TV in India?

Indian hockey fans can watch the Netherlands vs Argentina FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 final live on the Star Sports Network. Television coverage of the match will be available across Star Sports channels in India.

You Might Be Interested In

How to Watch Netherlands vs Argentina Final Live Streaming in India?

The Netherlands vs Argentina Women’s Hockey World Cup final can be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, August 29.

Netherlands vs Argentina: FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Final

The Netherlands and Argentina will battle for the Women’s Hockey World Cup title at the Wagener Hockey Stadium. The Dutch side will have home advantage in Amstelveen, while Argentina will look to spoil the hosts’ celebrations and lift the trophy themselves.

Netherlands vs Argentina Final: What Is at Stake?

Saturday’s final will determine the world champion in women’s hockey. The Netherlands are one of the most successful teams in World Cup history and will be determined to add another title to their collection, while Argentina will aim to produce a memorable performance and claim the championship on Dutch soil.

Netherlands vs Argentina FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Final Venue

The summit clash will be played at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands. The iconic venue will host the decisive Match 50 of the 2026 FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup on Saturday evening.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Netherlands vs Argentina FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Final: Where to Watch LIVE in India? TV Channel, Live Streaming Details And Match Time
Tags: FIH Hockey World Cup 2026

RELATED News

Lando Norris Confirms Extension Until 2030, Hints At Ending His Career With McLaren

Premier League Matches Today [Aug 29]: From LIV vs NOT to TOT vs NEW, Check Match Schedule, Venues of All Teams in Action on Saturday

Duleep Trophy 2026 Semi-Finals: Preview, Venue, Squads, When And Where To Watch And All You Need To Know

South Africa vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I LIVE: Where to Watch In India, Live Streaming Details, TV Channel, Start Time And Tri-Series Details

SA vs ZIM, 2nd T20I Match Prediction: Can South Africa Bounce Back After Shock Namibia Defeat? Check Winner, Predicted XI, Toss Prediction

LATEST NEWS

Netherlands vs Argentina FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Final: Where to Watch LIVE in India? TV Channel, Live Streaming Details And Match Time

Over 30 Students Fall Sick After Lunch On Mangala Express; Medical Teams Rushed To Aid

The New Luxury of Craftsmanship: Thomas Crick Celebrates the Art of Made-in-India Footwear

King Vs King100: Two ‘Kings’, One Christmas — Shah Rukh Khan And Nagarjuna Head For December 24 Box Office Battle

Bank Safe Swept Away In Nepal Floods, Rs 57 Lakh Cash Looted; 29 Arrested

Ajay’s Café Strengthens QSR Footprint with 281 Outlets Across Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan

AM/NS International School Crowned West Zonal Champions at INCA Map Quiz 2026

6 Uncomfortable Questions Couples Avoid Asking, Because The Answers Could Change Their Relationship Forever

Why Kerala CM VD Satheesan Ordered The Arrest Of Congress Leader Anil Kumar

Nepal Flash Floods Mirror ‘2012’: Why This Hollywood Disaster Scene Is Going Viral

Netherlands vs Argentina FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Final: Where to Watch LIVE in India? TV Channel, Live Streaming Details And Match Time

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Netherlands vs Argentina FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Final: Where to Watch LIVE in India? TV Channel, Live Streaming Details And Match Time

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Netherlands vs Argentina FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Final: Where to Watch LIVE in India? TV Channel, Live Streaming Details And Match Time
Netherlands vs Argentina FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Final: Where to Watch LIVE in India? TV Channel, Live Streaming Details And Match Time
Netherlands vs Argentina FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Final: Where to Watch LIVE in India? TV Channel, Live Streaming Details And Match Time
Netherlands vs Argentina FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Final: Where to Watch LIVE in India? TV Channel, Live Streaming Details And Match Time

QUICK LINKS