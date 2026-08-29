Netherlands vs Argentina, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Final: Where to Watch, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And More

Netherlands vs Argentina, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup will reach its final stop as the Netherlands will face Argentina in a rematch of the 2022 edition’s decider at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands on August 29, Saturday. The 2022 edition’s final saw the Dutch defeat Argentina by a scoreline of 3-1.

The Dutch evaded a massive semi-final scare against Belgium. After an early goal by the co-hosts, thanks to Matla, Belgium pushed them hard and finally hit the equaliser later in the fourth quarter when 18-year-old Famke van Heel found the back of the net. Nevertheless, the goal was disallowed following a review on grounds of obstruction. In the end, the Netherlands were able to cling on to their early lead and enter the final.

Netherlands Xan de Waard said the below after the match, as quoted by EuroHockey.com:

“I think it was a very hard-fought game. I think Belgium did a great job by putting us under a lot of pressure. But I think we defended really well until the last minute, so my emotions are very happy now. But I think we defended really well until the last minute, so my emotions are very happy now.”

As for Argentina, they also had a hard-fought game against Australia en route to their final. A scoreless first half was followed by Argentina breaking the deadlock with a goal in the quarter-final and it eventually proved to be a match-winner. Argentina’s goalkeeper Cristina Cosentino will be important yet again in the final after her stunning save in the semi-final against Australia to prevent the Hockeyroos from equalising. Hence, it promises to be a cracking final between them.

Netherlands vs Argentina, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Squads

Netherlands Squad: Felice Albers, Joosje Burg, Pien Dicke, Rose Fernig, Luna Fokke, Eline Jansen, Yibbi Jansen, Marleen Jochems, Sanne Koolen, Daantje de Kruijff, Renée van Laarhoven, Frédérique Matla, Freeke Moes, Guusje Moes, Lisa Post, Pien Sanders, Marijn Veen, Anne Veenendaal, Josine Koning, Xan de Waard.

Argentina squad: CRISTINA COSENTINO. MERCEDES ARTOLA, AGUSTINA GORZELANY, VALENTINA RAPOSO, SOFIA CAIRO. SOFIA TOCCALINO, MILAGROS ALASTRA, EMMA KNOBL, AGOSTINA ALONSO, JUANA CASTELLARO, VICTORIA MIRANDA VICTORIA SAUZE, EUGENIA TRINCHINETTI, PAULA ORTIZ, MARIA JOSE GRANATTO, VICTORIA GRANATTO, JULIETA JANKUNAS, ZOE DIAZ, BRISA BRUGGESSER, LARA CASAS.

Where to watch Netherlands vs Argentina, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Final?

The match begins in India at 7:30 PM IST. Viewers can tune into Star Sports for television telecast, while the live streaming of the same shall be available on Jio Hotstar App and website.