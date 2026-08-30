Netherlands vs Argentina Live Streaming: Where to Watch FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Bronze Medal Match LIVE in India?

Netherlands vs Argentina LIVE Streaming: The Netherlands and Argentina will battle for the bronze medal at the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 on Sunday, August 30, after both teams suffered narrow defeats in their respective semi-finals. The Dutch were edged 4-3 by Spain, while defending champions Germany defeated Argentina 2-1. With a World Cup medal at stake, both sides will be determined to finish their campaigns on a high. Here are all the details, including match timing, venue and where to watch Netherlands vs Argentina live in India.

Netherlands vs Argentina FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Match Details

Match: Netherlands vs Argentina, Bronze Medal Match, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026

Netherlands vs Argentina, Bronze Medal Match, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Date: Sunday, August 30, 2026

Sunday, August 30, 2026 Venue: Belfius Hockey Arena, Belgium

Belfius Hockey Arena, Belgium Start Time: 5:30 PM IST

Where to Watch Netherlands vs Argentina Live on TV in India?

Indian hockey fans can watch the Netherlands vs Argentina FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 bronze medal match live on the Star Sports Network. The match will be available on Star Sports television channels in India.

How to Watch Netherlands vs Argentina Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can stream the Netherlands vs Argentina bronze medal match live on JioHotstar. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST on Sunday, August 30.

Netherlands vs Argentina: Road to Bronze Medal Match

The Netherlands reached the bronze medal playoff after a dramatic 4-3 defeat to Spain in the semi-final. Despite producing an attacking display and scoring three goals, the co-hosts were unable to complete their comeback as Spain secured a place in the title clash.

Argentina, meanwhile, suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to defending champions Germany. The Argentine side produced a disciplined defensive performance but could not prevent Germany from reaching the final.

Netherlands vs Argentina Previous Meeting

The Netherlands already hold the advantage from the teams’ earlier meeting at the 2026 World Cup. The Dutch defeated Argentina 3-1 in their Pool A encounter on August 18. However, Sunday’s bronze medal match will carry significantly greater importance with a place on the World Cup podium at stake.