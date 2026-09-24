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Home > Sports News > Netherlands vs Germany UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Netherlands vs Germany UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Among the many matches scheduled as the UEFA Nations League 2026-27 gets underway, the contest between Netherlands and Germany is arguably the biggest one. The two sides will lock horns at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Netherlands vs Germany UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More. (Image Credits: X)
Netherlands vs Germany UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 18:10 IST

Netherlands vs Germany, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Among the many matches scheduled as the UEFA Nations League 2026-27 gets underway, the contest between Netherlands and Germany is arguably the biggest one. The two sides will lock horns at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Germany has recently demonstrated significant attacking prowess, yet they continue to grapple with maintaining consistency under pressure. Their World Cup journey featured a commanding 7-1 victory over Curaçao and a determined 2-1 win against Ivory Coast. However, their momentum was halted by a shocking 2-1 group-stage defeat to Ecuador. Similar to their competitors, Germany’s summer campaign concluded in a stalemate, as they exited the tournament following a 1-1 draw and a 4-3 penalty shootout loss to Paraguay.

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The Netherlands approach this UEFA Nations League window with the aim of recovering from a summer campaign marked by mixed results. Their recent performances included an impressive 5-1 victory over Sweden and a 3-1 win against Tunisia in the World Cup. However, defensive vulnerabilities were evident in a 2-2 draw with Japan and a 1-0 friendly loss to Algeria. The summer campaign concluded in disappointment, as they exited the World Cup following a 1-1 draw with Morocco and a subsequent 3-2 defeat in the penalty shootout.

Netherlands vs Germany, UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Match Details

  • Match: Netherlands vs Germany, UEFA Nations League 2026-27
  • Date: Friday, September 25, 2026
  • Venue: Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands
  • Kick-off Time: 12:15 AM IST, Friday, September 25 and 20:45 PM Local Time, Thursday, September 24

Where to Watch Netherlands vs Germany Live on TV?

The live telecast of the match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How to Watch Netherlands vs Germany Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the fixture will be available on Sony LIV App and website.

Netherlands vs Germany UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Team News

Netherlands manager Xavi Hernández faces a stiff task to navigate the team from injuries as Frenkie de Jong, Mats Wieffer, Jerdy Schouten and Xavi Simons have been ruled out of the fixture. The attacking unit also faces a challenge, with Donyell Malen and Justin Kluivert also unavailable. However, the likes of Jurrien Timber, Brian Brobbey, Cody Gakpo and Crysencio Summerville remain available.

Germany’s manager Jurgen Klopp has announced the resting of Florian Wirtz, with injury concerns to the likes of Brian Gruda, Leon Goretzka and Angelo Stiller. Joshua Kimmich has been named captain, with the onus of central midfield falling on Felix Nmecha and the burden of attack coming on Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz.

Netherlands vs Germany predicted XIs

Netherlands predicted XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Koopmeiners, Gravenberch, Reijnders; Summerville, Brobbey, Gakpo.

Germany predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Treu, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; Kimmich, Nmecha; Karl, Musiala, Schade; Havertz.

Netherlands vs Germany Prediction

With significant injury concerns in both camps, this looks to be a contest between two very evenly-matched sides. The contest could well end up in a draw.

Prediction: Netherlands 1-1 Germany

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Netherlands vs Germany UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Tags: germany national football teamNetherlands national football teamUEFA Nations LeagueUEFA Nations League 2026-27

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Netherlands vs Germany UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Netherlands vs Germany UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Netherlands vs Germany UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
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Netherlands vs Germany UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

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