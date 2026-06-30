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Home > Sports News > Netherlands vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026: Atlas Lions Roar Into Round of 16 After Shootout Thriller In Monterrey

Netherlands vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026: Atlas Lions Roar Into Round of 16 After Shootout Thriller In Monterrey

Morocco stuns the Netherlands! The Atlas Lions win a 3-2 penalty shootout thriller after a 1-1 extra-time deadlock to reach the World Cup Round of 16.

Netherlands vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026: Atlas Lions Roar into Round of 16 After Monterrey Shootout Thriller. Photo X
Netherlands vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026: Atlas Lions Roar into Round of 16 After Monterrey Shootout Thriller. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-06-30 10:20 IST

Netherlands vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026: African football giants Morocco created one of the most cinematic moments of the FIFA World Cup 2026 so far on June 29. The Atlas Lions booked a historic 3-2 win over the Netherlands in a nerve-shredding penalty shootout, in a fiercely contested 1-1 deadlock over 120 minutes of intense Round of 32 action at the Monterrey Stadium. Ismael Saibari held his nerve to hit the winning sudden-death penalty, sparking wild North African celebration.

Gakpo Nets Opener

The game was a very tactical, high-stakes, physical battle at first. Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman surprise-flipped his approach to effectively lock down Morocco’s creative sparks, rolling out a defensively robust 5-2-3 formation that featured Virgil van Dijk, Jan Paul van Hecke and Nathan Ake. The disciplined approach worked to perfection in a goalless first half where clear-cut chances were at a premium.

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Finally, in the 72nd minute the tactical chess match exploded into life. Cody Gakpo burst in behind the Moroccan defence to blast home a clinical opener after latching onto a precise attacking delivery. It was a raw, teary celebration for the Liverpool forward and his third goal of the tournament.

Diop’s Last-Gasp Rescue & Verbruggen’s Bravery

Morocco refused to budge and threw everything forward, grossly overloading their front lines in the dying moments. Their dogged persistence was handsomely rewarded in the 90th minute. Defender Issa Diop rose majestically to head past Bart Verbruggen from a set-piece, grabbing a dramatic equaliser to force extra time.

The extra 30 minutes were for the keepers, especially Verbruggen. Moroccan forward Soufiane Rahimi burst through the Dutch defence in the 96th minute but Verbruggen made a sensational, match-saving stop with his hand and thigh. Tensions increased further when Dutch playmaker Frenkie de Jong hobbled off clutching his leg, forcing a late tactical reshuffle.

Shootout Drama As Saibari Seals

The global spectacle became a psychological war from 12 yards out with no goals separating the teams after 120 minutes. The shootout was a total emotional rollercoaster, with Morocco’s Neil El Aynaoui hitting the crossbar, and Justin Kluivert and Achraf Hakimi hitting the woodwork for their respective teams.

Veteran Moroccan shot-stopper Yassine Bounou was like a giant, diving low to deny Crysencio Summerville at 2-2. Morocco’s ticket to the prestigious Round of 16 was sealed by Ismael Saibari who coolly slotted his high-pressure kick past Verbruggen for a legendary victory.

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Netherlands vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026: Atlas Lions Roar Into Round of 16 After Shootout Thriller In Monterrey
Tags: bart verbruggen extra time savescody gakpo goal video moroccoFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026ismael saibari winning penalty shootoutissa diop stoppage time equalizermonterrey stadium world cup 2026morocco wins penalty shootout highlightsnetherlands vs morocco full time scorenetherlands vs morocco match reportworld cup 2026 round of 32 resultsyassine bounou penalty saves dutch

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Netherlands vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026: Atlas Lions Roar Into Round of 16 After Shootout Thriller In Monterrey
Netherlands vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026: Atlas Lions Roar Into Round of 16 After Shootout Thriller In Monterrey
Netherlands vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026: Atlas Lions Roar Into Round of 16 After Shootout Thriller In Monterrey
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