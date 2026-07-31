Netherlands vs Namibia Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NED vs NAM Match 121, ICC CWC League 2?

Netherlands vs Namibia LIVE Streaming: Netherlands will take on Namibia in Match 121 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 at Sportspark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht on Friday, July 31. The Dutch side heads into the contest in excellent form after winning all three of their previous home matches, while Namibia will be aiming to bounce back and strengthen their qualification hopes. With crucial league points at stake, both teams will be eager to produce a strong performance. Here are all the details, including live streaming, match timing, squads and more.

Netherlands vs Namibia Match Details

Match: Netherlands vs Namibia, Match 121

Netherlands vs Namibia, Match 121 Tournament: ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 (2023-27)

ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 (2023-27) Date: Friday, July 31, 2026

Friday, July 31, 2026 Venue: Sportspark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht, Netherlands

Sportspark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht, Netherlands Time: 2:30 PM IST

Where to Watch Netherlands vs Namibia Live on TV?

The Netherlands vs Namibia ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match will not be televised live on any TV channel in India.

How to Watch Netherlands vs Namibia Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the Netherlands vs Namibia ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match on the FanCode app and website in India.

Netherlands vs Namibia Match Prediction

Netherlands have enjoyed an excellent run of form at home and also boast a superior head-to-head record, having won four of the five ODIs played against Namibia. With experienced players such as Scott Edwards, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek and Aryan Dutt in good rhythm, the hosts will start as favourites. Namibia possess match-winners in Gerhard Erasmus, JJ Smit and Ruben Trumpelmann, but they will need an exceptional performance to upset the Dutch.

Prediction: Netherlands to win.

Netherlands vs Namibia Probable Playing XIs

Netherlands Probable XI: Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Noah Croes, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Fred Klaassen.

Namibia Probable XI: Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Malan Kruger, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo.

Netherlands vs Namibia Squads

Netherlands Squad: Cedric de Lange, Max O’Dowd, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk/c), Noah Croes, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Alexander Roy, Michael Levitt, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Fred Klaassen.

Namibia Squad: Michael van Lingen, Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Alexander Volschenk, Max Heingo, Dylan Leicher, Ben Shikongo.