Netherlands vs Nepal, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NED vs NEP?

Netherlands vs Nepal Live Streaming: The ICC CWC League 2 continues to be the highlight for the associate nations despite the new format changes from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the ODI World Cup 2027. The home team, the Netherlands, will be taking on what is easily the team with the highest fan following in the league, Nepal. Even though the visitors find themselves in fifth position on the points table, the Netherlands will be approaching this game with high importance. With 14 wins in 28 games, the hosts trail Scotland by six points and the USA by 11 points, with both of those nations having played four games more.

Netherlands vs Nepal, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming

When will the Netherlands vs Nepal, ICC CWC League 2 match take place?

The Netherlands vs Nepal, ICC CWC League 2 match is going to take place on Thursday, 23rd July 2026.

When will the Netherlands vs Nepal, ICC CWC League 2 match start?

The Netherlands vs Nepal, ICC CWC League 2 match will start at 11:00 AM in the Netherlands (2:30 P.M. IST) in Utrecht, Netherlands on Thursday, 22nd July.

Where will the Netherlands vs Nepal, ICC CWC League 2 match be played?

The Netherlands vs Nepal, ICC CWC League 2 match will be played at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht, in the Netherlands.

Where to watch the Netherlands vs Nepal, ICC CWC League 2 match in India?

The Netherlands vs Nepal, ICC CWC League 2 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

Netherlands Team Last Five Results

Date Opponent Competition Venue Result June 16 Canada CWC League 2 King City, Ontario, Canada No Result Jun 14, 2026 United States of America CWC League 2 King City, Ontario, Canada No Result Jun 10, 2026 Canada CWC League 2 King City, Ontario, Canada Lost by 2 wickets Jun 8, 2026 United States of America CWC League 2 King City, Ontario, Canada Won by 21 runs June 12, 2025 Scotland CWC League 2 Dundee, Scotland Won by 4 Wickets

Nepal Team Last Five Results

Date Opponent Competition Venue Result July 21 Namibia CWC League 2 Utrecht, Netherlands Lost by 8 wickets May 22, 2026 United States of America CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Won by 122 runs May 18, 2026 Scotland CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Won by 6 wickets May 16, 2026 United States of America CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Won by 9 wickets May 12, 2026 Scotland CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Lost by 2 runs

Netherlands vs Nepal, ICC CWC League 2 Squads

Netherlands Squad: Cedric de Lange, Max O’Dowd, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (C and wk), Noah Croes, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Kyle Klein, Alexander Roy, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Vikramjit Singh, Tim Pringle, Saqib Zulfiqar

Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Ishan Pandey, Rohit Paudel (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Binod Bhandari, Karan KC, Bhim Sharki, Arjun Kumal

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