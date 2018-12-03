Virat Kohli always manages to provide fodder to the netizens who brutally roast him for his antics. The Indian captain was again under fire by the 'trolls' on Facebook after he shared a video of a wicket he had claimed during the recent Australia tour. Australian sports website cricket.com.au shared a snippet in which Kohli is seen celebrating the wicket in his typical Kohli-esque way and the captain landed him in a troll fest.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has a history with trolls. With every moment of his scrutinised, Kohli always manages to provide fodder to the netizens who brutally roast him for his antics. Kohli was again under fire by the ‘trolls’ on Facebook after he shared a video of a wicket he had claimed during the recent Australia tour. Harry Nielsen had already knocked a ton when Kohli dismissed him. Australian sports website cricket.com.au shared a snippet in which Kohli is seen celebrating the wicket in his typical Kohli-esque way.

Kohli, shared the same video on his Facebook page with the caption, “Is there anything the skipper cannot do?”. Sooner than he could have imagined the comment section of the video with comments that firmly reminded his ‘accomplishements’ as the captain of Indian Premier League team Royal Challengers Bangalore. Netizens were brutal and snide as they pointed out that Kohli needs to boast less as he still does not have an ICC trophy under his name. Catch Kohli’s post here:

Here is how Kohli was grilled:









Earlier, Kohli in his interview with based Macquarie sports radio had said that one learns from every game, every tour and every sport that they play. The Indian captain also said that he is now more self-assured and does not find the need to prove anything to anyone. He said that he believes in doing everything that his team wishes for him to do and giving his 100% on the field. He further said that he does not see or feel any difference when he goes to play in other countries now.

India’s future for the upcoming four-match test series against Australia will completely lie Kohli’s shoulders as the tourists will face the Kangaroos. Kohli, the run machine is now the numero uno batsman in test and ODIs. The first test will begin on December 6 at Adelaide.

