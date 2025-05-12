Critics argue that Afridi’s statements and public support of the military action amount to a celebration of violence, rather than a call for peace in the region.

Netizens Slam Shahid Afridi, Calling Him a 'Terrorist' Over Victory Rally In Pakistan After Operation Sindoor

Former Pakistani cricket star Shahid Afridi has found himself in hot water again after his controversial comments about India at a public rally in Karachi. His remarks come shortly after both nations declared a complete ceasefire following heightened military tensions.

Controversial Speech at Karachi Rally Sparks Outrage

At the “Youm-e-Tashakur” (Day of Gratitude) event, Afridi publicly lauded Pakistan’s military, referring to them as “unbreakable.” He also accused the Indian military of attacking civilian zones, religious sites, and even claimed that children had been martyred in the process.

Videos capturing Afridi at the forefront of the rally quickly circulated on social media, drawing a flurry of reactions.

The rally was held in apparent support of Pakistan’s military response to India’s precision strikes, which targeted several key military sites in Pakistan. Afridi framed these developments as a consequence of Indian aggression, alleging that Pakistan had merely acted in self-defense.

He stated that India was now facing the fallout of its initial actions.

Netizens Decry Afridi’s Statements and Victory Rally

Afridi’s speech came even as India presented visual evidence of targeted strikes on Pakistani air bases, challenging the former cricketer’s narrative. Despite this, Afridi reiterated his stance, denying any Pakistani connection to the recent Pahalgam attack.

He previously demanded proof from India and went so far as to criticize the Indian military, saying, “their failure to protect their citizens” made them “useless.”

The rally, seen by many as a celebration of Pakistan’s response to Operation Sindoor, has not been well received across the border.

Social Media Users Label Afridi a ‘Terrorist’

Online backlash was swift and fierce. Indian netizens lashed out at Afridi, with some branding him a “terrorist” for glorifying what they perceive as the deaths of terrorists during Operation Sindoor.

Shahid Afridi is not a cricketer. He is a terrorist, promoting terrorism in a terrorist country Pakistan!! That’s it. pic.twitter.com/Idwjzg6HhI — Sunanda Roy 👑 (@SaffronSunanda) May 12, 2025

Ye Shahid Afridi India ke PM NARENDRA MODI KO gali de Raha hai aur humare kuch cricketers iske acche dost hai #MunirOut pic.twitter.com/1M0AcaEVHx — Aawara (@himanshuk1708) May 12, 2025

Nice to see Shahid Afridi celebrating IAF long range air strikes on 11 Pakistani air bases & 26 terror targets. [🎵: South of Heaven/@Slayer] pic.twitter.com/OrjcH44Cr3 — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) May 12, 2025

Shahid Afridi gift for you India hai Ghar me ghus kar maarta hai 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/zDLiGSQx76 — Ramesh Tiwari (@rameshofficial0) May 12, 2025

Shahid Afridi fauji uniform mein border par—meet the ‘so-called soldier’ aur doosri taraf hai Virat Kohli jiska bat hi kaafi hai desh ke liye. Bas fark itna hai Virat Kohli ground ka hero . Shahid Afridi drama ka shhyad

Imran Khan banne ka sapna dekh raha hai 🤣😂 https://t.co/UDWIL3Zr85 pic.twitter.com/mL0HutDayN — A Sumit (@EpicBeanster) May 12, 2025

Flashback: When Shahid Afridi caught hands from the crowd in Pakistan after scoring a duck in the 2007 WC final vs India. 😂

How quickly they forget.#ShahidAfridi #2007WorldCup #CricketThrowback pic.twitter.com/r7bK3wufqF — Nikhil Mittal (@mittalNikhilKr) May 12, 2025

Critics argue that Afridi’s statements and public support of the military action amount to a celebration of violence, rather than a call for peace in the region.

As tensions simmer despite the ceasefire agreement, Afridi’s controversial rally has once again put him at the center of a political firestorm.

