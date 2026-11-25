Usman Khawaja On Pat Cummins: Australia batter Usman Khawaja has revealed how deeply he was affected by Pat Cummins’ public response to his recent Sandpapergate revelations, admitting that he never expected the Australian captain to criticise him personally. Khawaja also disclosed that he had contacted Cummins privately before the latter’s controversial press conference, hoping the two could find common ground and put the disagreement behind them.

The controversy emerged after Khawaja made fresh allegations about Australia’s ball-tampering scandal during the 2018 South Africa tour in his autobiography, Sabr. The former Australia opener suggested that knowledge of the sandpaper incident extended beyond the three players who were eventually punished. Cummins strongly rejected those claims during an extensive media interaction on November 13.

Speaking on the cricket podcast The Grade Cricketer, Khawaja discussed his disappointment with the Australia captain’s response and explained why the incident affected him emotionally.

Usman Khawaja Reveals Disappointment With Pat Cummins

Khawaja admitted that he was taken aback by the tone of Cummins’ remarks, particularly because of the respect he had always had for the fast bowler.

“It was really surprising,” Khawaja said.

“I’ve always loved Pat Cummins as a person and as a leader, terrific. I was just never expecting him to come out and attack me personally like that. He attacked what I said the way he did for so long and just kept going and kept going, I’ve never seen that side of Pat before and that’s what really disappointed me.”

Cummins had dismissed Khawaja’s allegations as “complete and utter nonsense” during his November 13 press conference, rejecting suggestions that he or other members of the Australian team were involved in planning the ball-tampering episode.

Khawaja also recalled how difficult it was to watch the lengthy media interaction.

“I didn’t want to watch it, but I had to watch it because I had to know what he was saying,” he said.

“I remember Rachel was next to me, my wife, she just kept going ‘are you okay’, and I couldn’t really answer her because I was feeling so many emotions at that time.”

Khawaja Wanted To Resolve Disagreement With Cummins

The left-handed batter revealed that he had sent Cummins a private message before the press conference, hoping they could settle their differences through a compromise.

“I was hoping he’d come out… I was like, I think if we met in the middle, we could really just squash this over. You don’t have to concede everything. He just had to be in the middle,” Khawaja said.

He also clarified that his criticism was primarily directed at Cricket Australia’s wider culture rather than Cummins personally.

“My issue wasn’t at Patty. I would have preferred someone at CA. I think CA should have taken the lead rather than Patty,” he said.

“This wasn’t a Patrick Cummins issue. It was Cricket Australia, ‘win at all costs’, down to the coaches, then down to the players.”

Despite the disagreement, Khawaja insisted that his affection for the Australian captain remained unchanged.

“I know I will always love Pat. As much as that hurt me and it really did hurt me, I’m not going to judge him on like 20 minutes of a presser,” he said. “There’s plenty of love no matter what. I’m not a hateful guy.”

Sandpapergate Controversy Returns To Spotlight

Khawaja’s revelations have brought renewed attention to Australia’s infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal involving Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith and David Warner.

Bancroft has subsequently supported Khawaja’s broader claims, while Warner has also publicly backed his account. Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg has ruled out reopening the original investigation but indicated that an independent forum would provide an opportunity for individuals involved in the tour to share their experiences.

The latest developments have once again placed Australia’s cricketing culture during that period under scrutiny.