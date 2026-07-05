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Home > Sports News > ‘Never Seen Such Unprofessional Captain’: Fans Troll Shreyas Iyer For Blaming Ravi Bishnoi After India’s Loss Against England In 2nd T20I

‘Never Seen Such Unprofessional Captain’: Fans Troll Shreyas Iyer For Blaming Ravi Bishnoi After India’s Loss Against England In 2nd T20I

Shreyas Iyer faced heavy trolling after India’s T20I defeat to England, with fans accusing the captain of indirectly blaming Ravi Bishnoi for the loss. Iyer’s post-match comments on the costly 17th over sparked criticism, leadership debates, and social media backlash.

Shreyas Iyer came under criticism for his statement blaming Ravi Bishnoi after India's loss to England in the 2nd T20I. Image Credit: ANI
Shreyas Iyer came under criticism for his statement blaming Ravi Bishnoi after India's loss to England in the 2nd T20I. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-07-05 04:09 IST

Shreyas Iyer trolled: Shreyas Iyer, the captain of India’s T20I team, remarked that his bowlers lost steam in the final overs. He refrained from pointing out one particular player, but his statement post the game was clear that the expensive over by Ravi Bishnoi adversely affected India’s winning prospects. England required 49 runs from the last 24 balls with four wickets in hand while chasing 191 when Bishnoi erred and bowled two back-to-back no-balls that Jacob Bethell struck for sixes off the subsequent free hits.

What did Shreyas Iyer say about Ravi Bishnoi?

Shreyas Iyer, during the post-match presentation, was asked where he thought that his team lost the game. The Indian skipper indirectly pinpointed the 17th over by Ravi Bishnoi as the moment where the visitors handed the game to England. Iyer said, “I think we all know where it went, but I don’t want to pinpoint any particular player. The way we were cruising until the 15th, I think we were doing exceptionally well.”

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While he went on to say that he does not want to pinpoint any particular player, his statement drew criticism, with fans bashing him for not shouldering the blame and shifting the focus entirely on Ravi Bishnoi. The Indian skipper, who has been making headlines for his statements, then went on to talk about Bishnoi bowling three no balls. “And then suddenly the momentum shifted towards them and from there on, I felt it was a cakewalk for them. I think one, I was like, okay, he is going to come back strong after that,” Iyer added.

Fans troll Shreyas Iyer for his statement on Ravi Bishnoi




Shreyas Iyer was trolled for his statement on Ravi Bishnoi. Fans compared his statement to Babar Azam’s after the 2022 World Cup defeat against India. 




The criticism came from all corners, as Iyer’s fans even turned on him for his choice of words. Fans asked the Indian skipper to respect his teammates and the game of cricket.




Fans compared him to past captains like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. People on Twitter believe that as a captain, Shreyas’s role should be to take the blame instead of pointing any individual.




Iyer, who came to the T20I team having last played in 2023 in the format, has now led the team to defeat in three of the four games he has captained. The only game where the Indian team did not lose under his leadership was the rained-off series opener. 






Fans slammed Shreyas Iyer’s public speaking skills and called him out for his poor leadership.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History on India T20I Debut; Madan Lal Backs Teen Star to Emulate Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar

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‘Never Seen Such Unprofessional Captain’: Fans Troll Shreyas Iyer For Blaming Ravi Bishnoi After India’s Loss Against England In 2nd T20I
Tags: India T20I captainindia vs englandIndia vs England T20IRavi Bishnoishreyas iyerShreyas Iyer CaptaincyShreyas Iyer trolled

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‘Never Seen Such Unprofessional Captain’: Fans Troll Shreyas Iyer For Blaming Ravi Bishnoi After India’s Loss Against England In 2nd T20I

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‘Never Seen Such Unprofessional Captain’: Fans Troll Shreyas Iyer For Blaming Ravi Bishnoi After India’s Loss Against England In 2nd T20I

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‘Never Seen Such Unprofessional Captain’: Fans Troll Shreyas Iyer For Blaming Ravi Bishnoi After India’s Loss Against England In 2nd T20I
‘Never Seen Such Unprofessional Captain’: Fans Troll Shreyas Iyer For Blaming Ravi Bishnoi After India’s Loss Against England In 2nd T20I
‘Never Seen Such Unprofessional Captain’: Fans Troll Shreyas Iyer For Blaming Ravi Bishnoi After India’s Loss Against England In 2nd T20I
‘Never Seen Such Unprofessional Captain’: Fans Troll Shreyas Iyer For Blaming Ravi Bishnoi After India’s Loss Against England In 2nd T20I

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