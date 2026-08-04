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Home > Sports News > New Delhi Tigers vs Outer Delhi Warriors LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, NDT vs ODW LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

New Delhi Tigers vs Outer Delhi Warriors LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, NDT vs ODW LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

New Delhi Tigers will take on Outer Delhi Warriors in Match 8 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, August 4. The Tigers have made a solid start to their campaign with one win from their opening two matches and will be aiming to build momentum under captain Himmat Singh. Meanwhile, the Siddhant Sharma-led Outer Delhi Warriors are searching for their first victory after losing their opening game. Here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, probable playing XIs and match timing.

vaNew Delhi Tigers vs Outer Delhi Warriors LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, NDT vs ODW LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
vaNew Delhi Tigers vs Outer Delhi Warriors LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, NDT vs ODW LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-08-04 12:30 IST

New Delhi Tigers vs Outer Delhi Warriors LIVE Streaming: New Delhi Tigers will take on Outer Delhi Warriors in Match 8 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, August 4. The Tigers have made a solid start to their campaign with one win from their opening two matches and will be aiming to build momentum under captain Himmat Singh. Meanwhile, the Siddhant Sharma-led Outer Delhi Warriors are searching for their first victory after losing their opening game. With players such as Priyansh Arya, Prince Yadav, Hrithik Shokeen and Navdeep Saini in action, fans can expect a competitive clash. Here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, probable playing XIs and match timing.

New Delhi Tigers vs Outer Delhi Warriors Match Details

  • Match: New Delhi Tigers vs Outer Delhi Warriors, Match 8
  • Tournament: Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026
  • Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2026
  • Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
  • Time: 1:30 PM IST

Where to Watch New Delhi Tigers vs Outer Delhi Warriors Live on TV?

Cricket fans in India can watch the New Delhi Tigers vs Outer Delhi Warriors Delhi Premier League 2026 match live on the Star Sports Network.

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How to Watch New Delhi Tigers vs Outer Delhi Warriors Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the New Delhi Tigers vs Outer Delhi Warriors Delhi Premier League 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

New Delhi Tigers vs Outer Delhi Warriors Probable Playing XIs

New Delhi Tigers Probable XI: Vaibhav Rawal, Lakshay Thareja, Himmat Singh (c), Shivam Gupta (wk), Hrithik Shokeen, Manish Sehrawat, Prince Yadav, Parth Bali, Yashjeet, Rishabh Sharma, Rahul Chaudhary.

Outer Delhi Warriors Probable XI: Priyansh Arya, Yajas Sharma, Akshay Saini, Mohit Panwar, Dhruv Singh (wk), Shivam Sharma, Harsh Tyagi, Siddhant Sharma (c), Navdeep Saini, Monu Shukla, Pratham Saluja.

New Delhi Tigers vs Outer Delhi Warriors Squads

New Delhi Tigers Squad: Shivam Gupta (wk), Lakshay Thareja, Vaibhav Rawal, Himmat Singh (c), Parth Bali, Aryan Sharma, Hrithik Shokeen, Manish Sehrawat, Yashjeet, Rishabh Sharma, Laxman, Pradyuman Sanan, Atulya Pandey, Prince Yadav, Varun Vanjani, Rahul Chaudhary, Parikshit Singh Bhati.

Outer Delhi Warriors Squad: Yajas Sharma, Priyansh Arya, Akshay Saini, Mohit Panwar, Monu Shukla, Dhruv Singh (wk), Shivam Sharma, Harsh Tyagi, Siddhant Sharma (c), Navdeep Saini, Pratham Saluja, Aman Chaudhary, Aaditya Sharma, Saksham Gahlot, Rushal Saini, Rishabh Drall, Shaurya Malik, Aryan Rana.

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New Delhi Tigers vs Outer Delhi Warriors LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, NDT vs ODW LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
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