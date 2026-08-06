LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, NDT vs PD Match 13 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, NDT vs PD Match 13 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

New Delhi Tigers (NDT) will take on Purani Dilli 6 (PD) in Match 13 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, August 6. Both teams head into this clash looking to bounce back after defeats in their previous outings. Here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, probable playing XIs and match timing.

New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, NDT vs PD Match 13 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, NDT vs PD Match 13 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 17:49 IST

New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 LIVE Streaming: New Delhi Tigers (NDT) will take on Purani Dilli 6 (PD) in Match 13 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, August 6. Both teams head into this clash looking to bounce back after defeats in their previous outings. Himmat Singh-led New Delhi Tigers have won one and lost two of their three matches, with their latest defeat coming in a Super Over against the Outer Delhi Warriors. Meanwhile, Purani Dilli 6 have also registered one win and two losses, including a nine-wicket defeat to Central Delhi Kings in a rain-shortened contest. With both sides eager to improve their position in the points table, fans can expect an entertaining encounter. Here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, probable playing XIs and match timing.

New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 Match Details

  • Match: New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6, Match 13
  • Tournament: Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026
  • Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026
  • Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
  • Time: 7:00 PM IST

Where to Watch New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 Live on TV?

Cricket fans in India can watch the New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 Delhi Premier League 2026 match live on the Star Sports Network.

You Might Be Interested In

How to Watch New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 Delhi Premier League 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 Probable Playing XIs

New Delhi Tigers Probable XI: Tanuj Pawar, Lakshay Thareja, Shivam Gupta (wk), Himmat Singh (c), Hrithik Shokeen, Vaibhav Rawal, Manish Sehrawat, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Sharma, Rahul Chaudhary, Varun Vanjani.

Purani Dilli 6 Probable XI: Aryan Gaur, Samarth Seth, Dev Lakra, Anuj Rawat (c), Ashwini Chillar (wk), Lalit Yadav, Pankaj Jaswal, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Mishra, Rajneesh Dadar, Rohan Rana.

New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 Squads

New Delhi Tigers Squad: Tanuj Pawar, Lakshay Thareja, Shivam Gupta (wk), Himmat Singh (c), Hrithik Shokeen, Aryan Sharma, Vaibhav Rawal, Manish Sehrawat, Yashjeet, Pradyuman Sanan, Laxman, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Sharma, Parth Bali, Varun Vanjani, Atulya Pandey, Rahul Chaudhary, Parikshit Singh Bhati.

Purani Dilli 6 Squad: Aryan Gaur, Samarth Seth, Dev Lakra, Anuj Rawat (c), Lalit Yadav, Ashwini Chillar (wk), Rohan Rathi, Pankaj Jaswal, Prince Mishra, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Rajneesh Dadar, Rohan Rana, Kush Nagpal, Yug Gupta, Aditya Verma, Ajay Ahlawat, Gaurav Saroha, Aditya Malhotra, Kabir Sachdeva, Udhav Mohan, Yash Kumar Lodhi.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, NDT vs PD Match 13 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
Tags: dpl 2026

RELATED News

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, ODW vs NDS Match 15 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Conor McGregor Shares Major Injury Update After Successful Knee Surgery; When Will UFC Legend Return?

Caribbean Premier League 2026: CPL T20 Schedule, Live Streaming, Teams, Venues, Fixtures And All You Need to Know

Who Won The Allan Border Medal 2026? Australia Opener Becomes Fifth Player to Achieve Rare Consecutive Feat

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Dates, Schedule, Teams, Venues, Live Streaming Details, Format And All You Need to Know

LATEST NEWS

Tearful BJP MLA Gyan Tiwari, Daughter Disown In-Laws After Shocking ’25-Marriage’ Fraud Case

KuhlTherm launches Indigenous Liquid Cooling Solutions for Data Centres; Unveils India’s first state-of-the-art Testing and Verification Lab in Ahmedabad

Awsum Launches Its Frozen Dessert Range on Quick Commerce, Bringing Bakery-Grade Cheesecakes and a Molten-Core Lava Cake to India in Minutes

7 Car Myths You Should Stop Believing

India’s AI Travel Couple, FramesNFlights by Glido Labs, Crosses 100K Followers, Showing That Great Content Beats the AI vs Human Debate

Sawan 2026: Which Abhishek Pleases Lord Shiva The Most?

Domicil Returns as Lounge Partner for the Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2026

One of India’s Fastest Ironman Triathlete Raghul Sets Personal Best at Ironman Ottawa 2026, Strengthening His Legacy in Global Endurance Sport

“Islamic NATO”? Turkiye, Saudi Arabia And Pakistan Sign Joint Defence Pact: What It Means

Who Was Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja? The Real-Life Hero Behind Siddharth’s Operation Safed Sagar

New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, NDT vs PD Match 13 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, NDT vs PD Match 13 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, NDT vs PD Match 13 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, NDT vs PD Match 13 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, NDT vs PD Match 13 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, NDT vs PD Match 13 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

QUICK LINKS