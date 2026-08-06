New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, NDT vs PD Match 13 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 LIVE Streaming: New Delhi Tigers (NDT) will take on Purani Dilli 6 (PD) in Match 13 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, August 6. Both teams head into this clash looking to bounce back after defeats in their previous outings. Himmat Singh-led New Delhi Tigers have won one and lost two of their three matches, with their latest defeat coming in a Super Over against the Outer Delhi Warriors. Meanwhile, Purani Dilli 6 have also registered one win and two losses, including a nine-wicket defeat to Central Delhi Kings in a rain-shortened contest. With both sides eager to improve their position in the points table, fans can expect an entertaining encounter. Here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, probable playing XIs and match timing.

New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 Match Details

Match: New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6, Match 13

New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6, Match 13 Tournament: Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026

Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026

Thursday, August 6, 2026 Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Time: 7:00 PM IST

Where to Watch New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 Live on TV?

Cricket fans in India can watch the New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 Delhi Premier League 2026 match live on the Star Sports Network.

How to Watch New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 Delhi Premier League 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 Probable Playing XIs

New Delhi Tigers Probable XI: Tanuj Pawar, Lakshay Thareja, Shivam Gupta (wk), Himmat Singh (c), Hrithik Shokeen, Vaibhav Rawal, Manish Sehrawat, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Sharma, Rahul Chaudhary, Varun Vanjani.

Purani Dilli 6 Probable XI: Aryan Gaur, Samarth Seth, Dev Lakra, Anuj Rawat (c), Ashwini Chillar (wk), Lalit Yadav, Pankaj Jaswal, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Mishra, Rajneesh Dadar, Rohan Rana.

New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 Squads

New Delhi Tigers Squad: Tanuj Pawar, Lakshay Thareja, Shivam Gupta (wk), Himmat Singh (c), Hrithik Shokeen, Aryan Sharma, Vaibhav Rawal, Manish Sehrawat, Yashjeet, Pradyuman Sanan, Laxman, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Sharma, Parth Bali, Varun Vanjani, Atulya Pandey, Rahul Chaudhary, Parikshit Singh Bhati.

Purani Dilli 6 Squad: Aryan Gaur, Samarth Seth, Dev Lakra, Anuj Rawat (c), Lalit Yadav, Ashwini Chillar (wk), Rohan Rathi, Pankaj Jaswal, Prince Mishra, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Rajneesh Dadar, Rohan Rana, Kush Nagpal, Yug Gupta, Aditya Verma, Ajay Ahlawat, Gaurav Saroha, Aditya Malhotra, Kabir Sachdeva, Udhav Mohan, Yash Kumar Lodhi.